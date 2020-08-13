WWE Legend The Rock becomes highest-paid Hollywood actor

The former WWE Champion moves along with a high price tag attached and he has every right to do so after earning the top spot at the top of Forbes' list of highest-paid actors.

Dwayne Johnson has topped the highest-paid actors list for the second year in a row toppling huge names like Daniel Craig, Adam Sandler, Ryan Reynolds, and others. He's gained more money than each of these above-mentioned names.

The upcoming Netflix film of The Rock named “Red Notice” earned him $23.5 million which must have helped him to retain the top spot from last year.

At a glance, The Rock managed to pull on $87.5 million in the last financial year beating Ryan Reynolds from the second spot with $71.5 million, in a big margin. Mark Wahlberg secured third place in the chart who earned $58 million.

The People's Champion thus has something to boast about in a year that appeared to be forgettable for everyone around the world and especially for those persons belonging to the entertainment industry. His upcoming Disney Jungle Cruise movie got pushed back in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, recently. But hopefully, he’d secure a new release date, soon.

The Rock's commitment to Hollywood didn't allow him to come back to the WWE despite the company wanting this to happen for years.

After the cancellation of this year's WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida, speculations are high that he’d be performing in one last match, at least as the event is scheduled in Hollywood. Things are highly uncertain though amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Great One and his business partners now have the legal permissions to move forward with the purchase of Vince McMahon's XFL football league which stopped operations.

Earlier this month, The Rock alongside business associates Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, recently began the purchase of the XFL for $15 million. The XFL creditors then filed a motion to stop the purchase. Later, the takeover process was approved in a Delaware bankruptcy court, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

It was also noted that The Rock and his partners will officially gain control of the XFL form Vince McMahon, later this month as they've formed an LLC to run the league, named Alpha Acquico.