WWE 24/7 Champion Rob Gronkowski soon returning to NFL?

ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter gave updates that talks are underway between the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers regarding Gronk's future. He could be traded to the Bucs and end up playing for them along with former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who has also signed with Tampa, in recent times.

Schefter noted that the two teams are currently having negotiations about Gronk's potential return to play, ahead of this week's NFL Draft. There is no confirmation available, yet on what an NFL return would mean for the WWE future of Rob Gronkowski. He reportedly has 1 year and $10 million left on the contract with the Patriots.

The 30-year-old star retired from the NFL one year ago and signed with FOX Sports as an analyst back in October. His stint might have already ended on this role if he decides to come back to action. Gronk has also signed a WWE deal which reportedly forces him to wrestle. But WWE is yet to use him in that capacity as he'd have to spend plenty of time to get ready for in-ring actions.

So Rob Gronkowski ended up being the host of WrestleMania 36 Night One and Night Two. He won the 24/7 Title from his good friend Mojo Rawley during Night Two to literally disappear from the scene. It will be interesting to see how WWE plans to bring back that belt on TV from a part-time performer like him.

It was primarily believed that WWE has plans for Rob Gronkowski to wrestle his first big match at SummerSlam 2020 which takes place in Boston, Massachusettes in August. This would have been a perfect in-ring debut for him considering Boston is home to him due to his stint with the Patriots. But the Coronavirus pandemic makes things uncertain where WWE may have to cancel the biggest event of the summer from the Athens of America.

Gronk has always been a pro-wrestling fan who originally made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 33 back in 2017, to help his buddy Mojo Rawley winning the 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Since then he made a couple of sporadic appearances on SmackDown to support his friend before signing a contract with the WWE, earlier this year.