WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: August 17, 2020

While the championship angles will undoubtedly be the focal point, there will also be added attractions for the WWE Universe who can expect to witness two huge comebacks on the show.

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been confirmed to be on the show to give a boost to the already interesting WWE Championship rivalry between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

Plus, Rey Mysterio is also expected to be on the show for the first time in a month with a specific target in mind when WWE Raw airs from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

How will @ShawnMichaels respond to seeing one of his closest friends taken out by @RandyOrton?



Find out on the final #WWERaw before #SummerSlam, tomorrow night at 8/7 C on @USA_Network!

As if the systematic burial of the legends by The Viper wasn't enough, WWE will be presenting one more to him on Raw. It's a completely different story though that the guest is The Show-stopper himself who could be tuning up the band for the Sweet Chin Music within a split of second while neutralizing The RKO.

A week removed from the heinous Punt Kick to Ric Flair by Randy Orton, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be present on the show to address the sadistic action of the attacker.

Hopefully, he'll not force WWE's Apex Predator to go into the hunting mode. Even if he does, it'll be interesting to see whether WWE Champion drew McIntyre comes in aid for HBK and gain some momentums by fending off Orton.

Rey Mysterio, one of the top superstars of RAW, has not been seen on TV since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins in the Eye for an Eye Match at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. But Rollins' recent heel actions in the name of 'greater goods' seem unbearable which started rumours flying for a sudden return by the veteran.

Last week on Raw, The Monday Night Messiah brutally attacked Rey's son Dominik by ruthlessly striking him with a Kendo stick for more than two dozen times. He also looked at the camera and screamed at Rey to beg for mercy all the while. Being a proud father, the Master of 619 isn't likely to remain quiet who already sent a warning via Instagram.

In United States Title picture, MVP is scheduled to challenge the champion Apollo Crews for the title at SummerSlam 2020. The challenger is recently dominating the scene with Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley standing by his side, all the time.

But the cunning champion managed to upstage him, every time and thus created frustration for MVP who might have to find a new trick. Upping his mind-game before SummerSlam will be the only option for MVP if he wants to leave Apollo in a beatdown state courtesy of his Hurt Business members.

Last week, Mickie James made her comeback from a torn ACL injury after several months of hiatus. Before she could speak freely with interviewer Sarah Schreiber, the newest tag team of Natalya and Lana interrupted her.

Nattie bragged about how she is better than Mickie that set up the stage for a match, this week. Although not confirmed, the match between the two former multi-time Women’s Champions will likely go down, tonight.

#SummerSlam will be a BUSY NIGHT for @WWEAsuka!



The #EmpressOfTomorrow is set to ALSO challenge @itsBayleyWWE for the #SmackDown Women's Title at The Biggest Event of the Summer!

Asuka is on cloud nine following last week’s SmackDown as she has earned the right to accomplish a rare feat at SummerSlam. She will be challenging for both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championshipships, that's going to be a first-time incident in WWE pay-per-view history.

How is she preparing for the big night? Moreover, will RETRIBUTION be there to spoil her party or the exciting Raw Underground scene? We'll find out the answers when the go-home Raw episode for 33rd SummerSlam airs.