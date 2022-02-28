WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 28, 2022

Also, the ongoing rivalries targeted to the Biggest Event of the Year will continue to heat up. Plus, the United States Championship will hang in the balance in a renewal of rivalry on the show that takes place at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

For the first time since the mixed tag match win at Royal Rumble, Edge made an appearance on Raw after Elimination Chamber to cut a promo on his WrestleMania history and also made challenge for WrestleMania 38 during the segment.

Edge vs. AJ Styles is highly speculated to be set up due to how Edge wanted to make himself “phenomenal” during his promo. But references to Finn Balor (demon), US Champion Damian Priest (live forever), and Cody Rhodes (undeniable, smoke/mirrors) were also made with fans kept in suspense about WWE’s plans.

Now, WWE officially added Edge for tonight’s Raw as he continues his search for his next WrestleMania moment. The Rated-R Superstar returned to the Red Brand to throw down the gauntlet and it’s time for someone from the roster to rise to the occasion to write his name in the history books.

A promo prominently featuring Edge has been released for Raw which also has WWE Champion Brock Lesnar in it. However, there is no confirmation if The Beast Incarnate will be seen on the show.

Following his title win at Elimination Chamber, Lesnar made back-to-back appearances on Raw and Smackdown, last week. He has also signed the required contract to make the “Winner Take All Title Unification” match official against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Kevin Owens is rumoured to have an in-ring confrontation with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 38 in the latter’s hometown of Dallas, Texas. Owens has already started the angle by taking weekly jabs at Texas people which should continue on Raw.

Plus, he will also be preparing for a title match opportunity, set for next week. The Prizefighter teamed up with his so-called best friend Seth “Freakin” Rollins to earn a victory over Team RK-Bro and thereby got into RK-Bro’s Raw Tag Team Championship rematch against Alpha Academy, making it a Triple Threat.

Poised to carve a path of their own to WrestleMania 38, Rollins and Owens promised to become the next tag champs and they must have game-plans set to keep the momentums ongoing in their favor.

Last week’s Raw saw WWE NXT Superstar Tommaso Ciampa make consecutive appearances on the red brand to continue his feud with Dolph Ziggler. Ciampa also brought back Finn Balor to secure a tag team win against The Dirty Dawgs - Ziggler and Robert Roode.

This was Balor’s first TV match since losing to Austin Theory on the January 17 episode of Raw which wasn’t the only duty, he was assigned to take care of.

Later that night, United States Champion Damian Priest continued with his title reign with an authoritative win over Shelton Benjamin. But he was in the mood to issue another open challenge, possibly against someone with a bigger caliber.

Fresh-off his return, it was Balor who stepped up to accept the challenge and thereby set the stage for a championship showdown with Priest for tonight.

Will the former Universal Champion put an end to the longest-reigning US Title reign of the brand-split era? We’ll find out when these two former NXT rivals features in their first main-roster singles encounter on Raw.