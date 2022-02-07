WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 7, 2022

The gigantic structure will return with the battle for the WWE Title as top Superstars from the red brand will continue the build up on this week’s Monday Night Raw.

Two of the Chamber match participants will lock horns in a singles battle in the main event of the night, while a Quiz Bowl will also be there to possibly announce the next tag team title match.

Plus, the pioneer Lita will be there on the second last Raw episode before Elimination Chamber 2022 which takes place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Brock Lesnar may have lost his WWE Championship but he found his way back to the title picture by winning the 30-Men Royal Rumble match. After choosing Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his 'Mania opponent, he was also able to confirm his position in the upcoming WWE Title match.

A rematch was turned down by the WWE Champion Bobby Lashley (under the influence of MVP) but WWE Official Adam Pearce was quick to add The Beast for the WWE Title Chamber match in Saudi Arabia.

Lashley will go through an acid test on this upcoming PPV as he defends against five different opponents in Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, and AJ Styles.

Heading into the ominous steel structure, The All-Mighty will possibly try to keep the momentums on his side as he is confirmed to make an appearance, live on Raw from his hometown of Denver, Colorado.

Last week, the 2022 Royal Rumble Match winner Ronda Rousey made her triumphant return to Raw and judo-threw the Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch to indicate that she’s not lost a step.

Lynch remained in the ring as she was recovering but WWE Hall of Famer Lita made her surprise return to Raw, laying down a challenge for a Raw Women’s Title match showdown at WWE Elimination Chamber.

The trailblazer had to invest some tactics to finally convince Big Time Becks to accept the blockbuster match which is now official for Elimination Chamber. Lita is now confirmed to make another appearance on Raw as she has her sights set for the fifth Women’s Title reign of her career.

In the potential main event for this week’s Raw, Riddle vs. Seth Rollins has been announced in singles competition. As noted above, these two names will also be a part of the WWE Title Elimination Chamber match, along with the champion Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Austin Theory.

Both Riddle and Rollins capitalized on prior good performances in order to enter the Chamber match fray and now the two will go toe-to-toe to seize a big win prior to that huge bout in the Jeddah Superdome.

The beef between WWE Raw Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy (Otis and Chad Gable) and Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton) is in a deadlocked state as they stand in a 1-1 score in prior competitions. Now, one more academic challenge is left - Quiz Bowl!

Two weeks ago, Randy Orton spelled his way to victory for RK-Bro in the first stage while Otis’ sneak attack helped Chad Gable to win a 50-lap scooter race over Riddle.

But Master Gable has handpicked this Quiz Bowl to put everyone’s true knowledge to the test in the third and final round of this Academic Challenge.

Can RK-Bro win this round to secure a title match opportunity? We’ll find out on this Syfy edition of Raw that’s to be presented with limited commercial interruptions (Raw will be airing on Syfy due to Winter Olympics coverage on the USA Network).