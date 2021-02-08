WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: February 8, 2021

A huge rematch is scheduled for the show featuring the WWE Champion, while The Queen is also set to confront her current rival in the middle of the ring when tonight's show takes place at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

During the post-Royal Rumble episode of Raw, the Men’s Rumble Match winner Edge put McIntyre on notice over a potential title match at WrestleMania 37. But, Sheamus appeared to interrupt the conversation between the two to create a tensive environment. He came to the ring to defend his friend McIntyre, but stunned everyone with a Brogue Kick on the champ.

It was a Brogue Kick @DMcIntyreWWE will never forget, and now the #WWEChampion is set to address it this Monday on #WWERaw. @WWESheamus



https://t.co/XDfSbBSqO3 — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2021

A footmark was left on the WWE Champion's skull that may never be erased. Thereafter, Sheamus was quick to make his intentions clear as he wanted an opportunity at McIntyre’s WWE Title. The King of Claymore Country accepted the challenge and confirmed that a title match is on the horizon. Now, McIntyre is all set to address his former buddy's actions on Raw.

Meanwhile, this Monday Night has certainly got a little bit busier for the reigning champion as he’ll face Randy Orton in a non-title match. The two had an illustrious rivalry that ran for almost the entire second half of 2020. McIntyre defeated Orton at SummerSlam in August, then again at Clash of Champions the following month in an Ambulance Match to retain his Title.

In October, The Viper beat the Scottish Psychopath inside Hell in a Cell to win the WWE title for the fourteenth time, only to lose it back to McIntyre within three weeks on an episode of RAW in a No Count-Out/No Disqualification Title Match.

Orton may not be happy about the humiliations he faced at the hands of Edge, last week. So, he is now looking forward to a big win over the kingpin of WWE to gain back some momentum.

Meanwhile, the Apex Predator of the WWE will have to be careful about The Fiend continuously playing mind-games with him by remaining invisible. Alexa Bliss is being used as the proxy in this context.

Last week, the owner of Alexa's Playground, showed up to cost Orton the rubber match against Edge. And she perhaps could be looking to repeat her actions while being captivated by the resident demon of Raw.

WWE confirmed another segment for Raw as Charlotte Flair finally gets to meet face-to-face with Lacey Evans. For weeks now, Evans and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair antagonizing Charlotte, teasing some sort of romantic involvement.

The ten-time Women’s Champion will now seek some answers from the Lady of the WWE about her relationship with Charlotte's father and she now looks forward to settling their differences.

Ric and Evans came out during Charlotte’s Triple Threat Tag Match to determine the next number one contender for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles last week on Raw. Charlotte left the ringside area to allow Lana and Naomi to secure the pinfall win.

A night before at the Royal Rumble, Flair and Asuka lost those tag titles via interference from Ric and Evans. The genetically superior athlete is now poised to put these two adversaries into their rightful spots if not a truce is possible.