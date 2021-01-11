WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 11, 2021

But before that bout, the champion prepares for another challenge in tonight's main event when he faces The Apex Predator of the WWE, Randy Orton. Alongside that main event, more Rumble build ups are expected when tonight's show emanates from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE has confirmed that the second RAW episode of 2021 will be a "huge night" for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. It was teased via a promo that the Scottish Warrior could respond to the Royal Rumble title match challenge issued by WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg. However, no confirmation on Goldberg's appearance for this week’s show was made by the promo.

But the target on the WWE Champion’s back would be bigger than ever as The Viper is getting ready to strike on Raw. In what seems to be a Grudge Match, Drew McIntyre goes one-on-one with Randy Orton again.

Last week, Orton brought back the Legend Killer side of him to torment the legends backstage. Now he is looking forward to hunting down the top babyface of the roster to re-inject himself into the title picture.

Drew McIntyre successfully defended his title on the red brand in an earth-shattering battle against Keith Lee but a battle with the veteran instincts of The Viper go to a completely different level. Orton is the only superstar who has pinned McIntyre in 2020 and he'd be more than happy to do it again.

Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce have tried to improve their chemistry as a tandem for the past several weeks. They found themselves in a non-title match against the Women’s Tag Team Champions - Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Evans did her best to try and woo Ric Flair at ringside throughout the match which turned out to be fruitful.

The Nature Boy ended up tripping his daughter and cost the match for the champions. While the "kiss-stealin'" son-of-a-gun was happy to steal a smooch from the Sassy Southern Belle after the match, Charlotte Flair was furious after digesting her first loss since return. Plus, this loss might also force them to put the tag titles on the line against Evans and Royce.

Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose could also be in the mix for the tag team titles if not for the former champions who were constantly after them. Rose was scheduled to have a match with Shayna Baszler, last week if not it was for an attack by the latter one.

Although Brooke did pick up an upset win over the adversary, she was punished by the Kirifuda Clutch. It is evident that Rose and Brooke will try to backfire, proceeding with the feud on Raw.

Enough of this BS@The305MVP I wanna whoop his ass in some way. He hasn’t earned a title shot, but I want to dish out some HURT #WWERaw @WWE https://t.co/d2AhbRKK4M — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 11, 2021

The Hurt Business suffered a setback when Riddle pulled off a win over Bobby Lashley. Initially, The All-Mighty was absolutely dominating the slugfest and forced his opponent to tap out to the Hurt Lock.

But the referee didn't see it and ruled a pinfall win in favor of Riddle. The Original Bro could now be getting ready to have an opportunity at the prestigious mid-card belt or some punishment by Lashley when Raw airs with its latest installment.