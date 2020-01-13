WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 13, 2020

As per last week's announcements, four solid rematches are set to light up the show. If that's not all then a Beast Incarnate will grace the show on his path to destruction to gain momentum as he enters the prestigious over-the-top-rope battle royal at the number one spot.

The main event of tonight will have a historic first-ever Fist Fight on WWE with the lineup being a huge six-man tag team match. More one-on-one matches have been announced with Rusev, Aleister Black and Randy Orton taking on Bobby Lashley, Buddy Murphy, and AJ Styles, respectively. These will surely build the hype around Royal Rumble on tonight's show which is set to take place at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.

Last week marked the shocking return of Big Show on WWE TV in a tag team match where he was paired with Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens to take on Seth Rollins and AOP.

The heel team smashed a chair on Show's back to lead to disqualification of the match. But a Knockout Punch was stored for Rollins from The Giant to send his opponents on a retreat.

This is why the same lineup has been retained for tonight's Monday Night Raw where we expect a definite outcome from the match. But it will be contested under Fist Fight rules which is still unknown to the fans.

There is a lot of curiosity around this match as the fans want to know whether normal pinfall or submissions will be allowed or not. WWE is expected to drop an announcement regarding the same, shortly.

Enjoy that vacation @RusevBUL. Your next one is gonna be to a hospital. #Raw pic.twitter.com/o4D3mrLfxt — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) January 7, 2020

The wedding ceremony of Lana and Bobby Lashley was unsuccessful after which they forced the officiant to declare them as a married couple, last week. Lana's ex-husband Rusev could not help but show up on the tron to give his opinion and thereby set up a rematch.

Rusev has raised the stakes high by promising the return of his 'Bulgarian Brute' version to do 'unspeakable things' to Lashley. And he added that carcass of Lashley will be stored for Lana. No wonder why this match will be highly physical.

Randy Orton was reportedly injured two weeks ago which appeared to be a completely cunning idea to punk AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One ended up digesting an RKO that raised the bad blood between the two.

Later, Styles used Orton's signature moves to pick up a win over Akira Tozawa to send a message that he is ready to strike back. Orton and Styles will now square off on WWE Raw in singles capacity. Styles will look forward to settling the score with Orton in this match with OC probably backing him up.

Aleister Black and Buddy Murphy have been entertaining the fans with their feud that has already produced jaw-dropping battles. Now, they look to steal the show once again as WWE allows them to compete in the third installment of a series of matches. Black picked up the win on the past two occasions and if reports are any indications then he will continue his streak with another win.

The anticipation for this packed edition of WWE Raw doesn't end here as Brock Lesnar will also be in attendance on the show. He will definitely try to show us a preview of how he plans to conquer the 29 other stars in the Royal Rumble match.

Also, the Raw Women's Champion will be present on the show and will be ready for Asuka’s redemption because the challenger has not forgotten the straight punch to the face from last week. Plus, we are expected to see more names confirm their entry into the 30-man battle royal.