WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: January 18, 2021

The Apex predator will be on the show for retribution after the Fireball Attack from last week, while his attacker, Alexa Bliss is also scheduled to be in action when the show airs from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

A gigantic main event between Randy Orton vs Triple H was ruined when Bliss showed up and threw a Fireball at Orton’s face last week. WWE issued a storyline injury update on Orton, stating that he suffered minor burns to his face. The Viper is expected to be all bandaged when he is present on Monday's RAW to address about the attack.

It's very possible that The Fiend Bray Wyatt will return during that segment to set up the rumoured Firefly Funhouse Match at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The demonic version of Wyatt has not been seen on TV since Orton defeated him in the Firefly Inferno Match at WWE TLC last month. But he will eventually seek redemption as per the recent teasers.

Alexa Bliss has been wrapped around in the demented world of The Fiend for a long time and has carried on the feud against Orton in the absence of her master. Now, she will turn her attention for in-ring action in a match against Raw Women's Champion and one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions, Asuka in a non-title match.

This is the first time that the five-time Women’s Champion will compete inside the squared circle since the win over her former teammate Nikki Cross on November 23, 2020 episode of Raw. It seems like this is a way to bring back Bliss to the title picture against Asuka who hasn't defended her singles title for months.

The Queen, Charlotte Flair was infuriated by the “classless” actions of The Sassy Southern Belle, Lacey Evans who tried to seduce her father. On the verge of a win, The Dirtiest Player in the Game tripped his daughter costing her a loss.

Moreover, Ric Flair and Lacey started a romantic angle to make things interesting on Raw. Evans and Ric could take their relationship to the next level in the "high-flyin' limousine-ridin" style on Raw.

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke announced their entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match, but Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler presented them with the most immediate roadblock. The top contenders to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles easily defeated Rose and Brooke as the feud could likely continue in the weeks to come.

But tensions are rising high between Jax and Baszler over who would steal the spotlight. Could this strong tandem be heading towards splitsville? Updates on that and more will be available when Raw airs the latest episode from WWE ThunderDome.