WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 18, 2022

Apart from that, WWE has confirmed another title defense for the reigning Raw Women’s Champion against her current rival, Carmella. Plus, we may hear more on the interesting change in character for Dolph Ziggler when the July 18 episode of Raw airs from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Celebrity Logan Paul has recently signed a contract with the WWE that makes him a full-time WWE Superstar. He is now expected to wrestle in a number of matches over the course of 2022 and 2023, starting with the much-anticipated bout against The Miz at Summerslam 2022.

After feuding with WWE stars like Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Happy Corbin in 2021, Paul returned to WWE to be a part of WrestleMania 38 where he teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey and Dominik Mysterio. After the match, Miz turned on Paul and hit him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

As confirmed by the WWE, Paul will now return to WWE TV on tonight’s Raw to confront the man who betrayed him at the Show of Shows. This is a genuine setup for a singles contest between Paul vs. Miz at the July 30 PLE on WWE Network/Peacock.

However, Ciampa has become the new ally for The Miz and they’ve been going up against the likes of AJ Styles or Ezekiel in recent weeks. So, there are chances that the Summerslam match lineup may be converted into AJ Styles (or Ezekiel) and Logan Paul vs. The Miz and Tomasso Ciampa.

Securing a historic win over Becky Lynch at Wrestlemania 38, Bianca Belair captured her first-ever Raw Women’s Championship. At Money in the Bank 2022, she successfully retained against Carmella via a clean pin-fall win.

But the so-called 'most beautiful woman in all of WWE’ attacked the champion to stretch the feud and thereby causing a rematch, last week. As the explosive contest moved outside the ring, Carmella thumb-ed Belair's eye after which Becky Lynch got into her face for a distraction.

This eventually cause The EST of the WWE to get counted out by the referee. Carmella wasn’t declared the new champion despite getting a win over the champion since a title doesn't change hands via DQ or count-out. Now, she will be getting another rematch for the Women’s Title on Raw and you better believe that Lynch will be lurking around, again.

During the Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Theory and Seth Rollins main event bout from last week, an unconventional suit-wearing Dolph Ziggler returned to the red brand at the expense of Theory.

Mr. Money in the Bank rolled up The Original Bro, using the ropes as the leverage when 'The Show-Off’ got up from his chair and swatted his legs away. Riddle then RKO-ed his way to the victory over Theory.

In the aftermath, Ziggler solidified his babyface turn by blasting Theory with a Superkick in the middle of the ring. This marked the beginning of a new program and we expect its progression when the penultimate Raw before the 2022 Summerslam airs tonight.