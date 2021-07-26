WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 26, 2021

Tonight, the new Raw Women's Champion will throw a celebration for her title win on a night that will be headlined by the WWE Champion, himself who is expected to respond to his next challenge.

Also on the show, two current rivals will be forced to team up, while Raw tag team championships will also be on the line in a rematch. Plus, the SummerSlam storylines will be amped up when WWE’s flagship show takes place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be present live on RAW to let us know his official response to the title match challenge from Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg and thereby confirm whether he will defend the prestigious belt at SummerSlam 2021 on August 21.

As seen last week, Lashley issued an Open Challenge, a night after dominating Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank pay-per-view to retain his title.

Keith Lee answered that challenge making his return to TV but he was eventually squashed by the reigning champion who went through another successful title defense.

The post-match angle saw The All-Mighty Champion stand tall until Goldberg made his way out to the ring. The veteran marched to the ring, got face to face with Lashley to declare that he is next for the title. Lashley wanted to fight, but MVP held him back.

While Lashley dismissed the challenge last week on Twitter, WWE has since announced that he will appear on RAW to give his official response to Goldberg. Currently, the plan is to hold a first-time Goldberg vs. Lashley matchup at SummerSlam 2021 for the WWE Title.

Last week’s post Money In The Bank RAW edition was headlined by Charlotte Flair defending her RAW Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley, in a rematch from the pay-per-view event. The match ended in a DQ after Flair hit Ripley with the title to the face.

Once the match was over, Ripley attacked Flair with a Riptide, outside the ring. The music interrupted Nikki Cross A.S.H came out with her Money in the Bank briefcase. She cashed in the title match contract, right there and pinned Flair with a flying Crossbody move off the top rope.

This is Cross’ first singles title reign in WWE as her 'almost superhero' gimmick ultimately paid off. Now the inspiring superstar is being promoted to usher in a new era on this week’s RAW to celebrate her title win.

Meanwhile, WWE has also teased that Flair and Ripley will have their sights set for the title, potentially setting up a Triple Threat for SummerSlam.

Looks like we've got a couple of tag team partners next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/TNtI4F1O6O — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

Monsoor and Mustafa Ali have been involved in a feud on RAW over the past few weeks that escalated on the July 5 episode. Ali outsmarted Monsoor to hand him the first loss of his singles career on that night.

Monsoor is on a vengeance path against the former RETRIBUTION leader but per the order from WWE Official Sonya Deville, he will rather have to team up with Ali against unknown opponents, this week.

WWE Raw Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as the title-holders are set to defend in a rematch, just eight days after Money In The Bank. AJ Styles and Omos successfully defended their belts at the bygone PPV against The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar.

But on last week’s Raw, Ivar scored another pinfall win over AJ in a huge eight-man tag match. This win earned another title match opportunity to the Vikings as the match will go down, tonight.

Can the challengers pull off a victory? Or, will the behemoth Omos stand in their path, once again. We’ll find out as Road to SummerSlam 2021 continues on Raw.