WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 15, 2020

In the end, The Viper stood victorious using his mean tactics putting Edge’s wrestling career in jeopardy as we look forward to getting an update on the situation on this week’s episode of WWE Raw.

All the fallouts from Backlash PPV are likely to consume the rest of tonight’s edition of Raw where the championship feuds will head towards the next destination, Extreme Rules 2020.

Also, Seth Rollins invited legendary Rey Mysterio to be back on TV after a hiatus of more than a month to note on his career when Raw airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

All the youngsters and the enhancement talents might have been taking notes with due attention when Edge and Randy Orton squared off at Backlash. They simply put up an exhibition of wrestling superiority until Orton used a low-blow to get away with the win.

Rumors surrounded following the finish about Edge potentially suffering a torn triceps injury that could keep him out of action for almost 8 months. We hope to get an official update on the medical condition on the legend and his wrestling future on Raw.

Bobby Lashley and his present advisor MVP was hell-bent on dethroning Drew McIntyre from his WWE Championship reign at Backlash. They could have succeeded in the mission unless Lana decided to stick her nose by interfering and thus distracting her on-screen husband. McIntyre took full advantage by nailing Lashley with a Claymore Kick to retain his title.

The finish of this match was done to probably solidify the split up Lashley and Lana which may take place on tonight’s Raw. The Dominator could still be focused on getting another the WWE title shot based on the distracted finish which could produce a rematch at Extreme Rules. If not, then Randy Orton should be next in the line to challenge McIntyre for the most prestigious title at the July PPV.

Several weeks ago, Seth Rollins went ballistic after hearing his girlfriend Becky Lynch’s pregnancy news and vented out frustration at the expense of Rey Mysterio.

The Master of 619 suffered a concussed eye due to that attack that fuelled up rumors of retirement. The issue is yet to be clarified as the Monday Night Messiah laid down an invitation to Mysterio to appear on Raw. As per WWE.com, the high-flyer is returning on the show with his son Dominik to clear the air on his career,

“Last Monday on Raw, Seth Rollins crashed an exclusive interview with Rey Mysterio, who gave an update on his status after the gruesome eye injury inflicted on him by The Monday Night Messiah. While Mysterio’s outlook is promising, he’s still not cleared for a return to the ring.

Despite that, Rollins had the audacity to invite the furious Mysterio and his son Dominik to Raw this week to help them understand the “sacrifice” he made for the greater good of the red brand. What possible motivation could have driven The Monday Night Messiah to make such a move?”

Asuka squared off against Nia Jax at Backlash 2020 while defending the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. The match eventually ended in a double count-out where Jax can still claim a rematch as she was neither pinned nor submitted.

On the other hand, Charlotte Flair boasts of picking yet another clean pinfall victory over Asuka on last week’s Raw and thus a shot at her title. Could this be a set up for a triple threat title bout at Extreme Rules? We’ll find out on Raw, tonight.