WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 8, 2020

The two current rivals for the WWE Championship will also be present on Raw to provide the final build-up for their match. We will also see some unseen footage from their last week’s brawl.

The women's champion will be in vengeance-seeking mode whereas two more PPV matches should get official for Backlash when Raw airs from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE is billing the WrestleMania rematch between Randy Orton and Hall of Famer Edge as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. The storyline is built on how Edge might be in an incompetent state for a singles match after returning to action after nine long years. We have to wait until Sunday on how the angle unfolds on Sunday night but before that, we are likely to see another confrontation between the two of them.

WWE.com confirmed that Edge’s best friend Christian returns on tonight's episode of RAW to host a very special episode of The Peep Show,

"Christian will return to Raw this Monday to host a special edition of “The Peep Show,” with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge as the guest.

The Rated-R Superstar is preparing for what may be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton, with The Viper gloating about setting the perfect trap for the WWE Hall of Famer. What will Edge have to say just six days before WWE Backlash? Find out on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA."

Christian will obviously try to glorify Edge’s return to the ring and how he's probably going to dismantle Orton at Backlash. The Viper shouldn't be far behind considering he would like to strike down his opponent before going into the battle against Edge. Also, Orton had an illustrious history with Christian in WWE and won't probably give the Peep Show a miss.

Raw went off the air, last week in a hurried manner as Bobby Lashley had the Full Nelson applied on Drew McIntyre. We didn't know what happened, aftermath as WWE is now promoting to air some exclusive footage from that segment.

We’ll see whether McIntyre was able to fight back against The Dominator or he’s looking forward to sending a message in a fresh segment where MVP hosts VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley as his guest.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the so-called 'role models’ of the Smackdown brand but that’s not their only identity. This past Friday night, these two became new Women’s Tag Team Champions by defeating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

After reclaiming the titles they lost at Wrestlemania 35, the two boastful champions are set to appear on Raw. The IIconics are in the hunt for those tag belts for quite sometimes and they are likely to confront the duo.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka squared off against Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs Champion match where her pride was on the line. Her efforts to slow down the proud Flair-clan member, came short as her Backlash challenger Nia Jax decided to deliver an attack and thus disqualified the match.

Before that, Nia also hurt Asuka’s buddy Kairi Sane which created a social media stir. With that being said, the reigning champion is in backfoot heading into her first title defense who'd try to make a resilient comeback.

Asuka seems desperate to make this happen and prove her dominance as the champion and hence she invited The Queen in a rematch on Raw. Flair is in a foul mood after losing the NXT women’s title to Io Shirai during NXT TakeOver: In Your House. So this one is going to be a tough fight by all means. We can’t count-out Nia Jax from the scene who would try to sneak in, anytime during the match.

The new United States Champion Apollo Crews dared to put his title on the line against Kevin Owens, last week. But the interference from Andrade and Angel Garza didn't produce any outcome of the match. It seems like WWE is planning to announce a US title match featuring all four of them at Backlash 2020.

Additionally, we have seen back-to-back competitions between Raw tag team champions, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders on different sports except for wrestling. However, the match could finally be confirmed for Backlash 2020 for the tag titles on tonight's episode of Raw.