English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: June 8, 2020

By Raja
Christian returns on Raw with The Peep-Show & special guest Edge (image courtesy WWE.com)
Christian returns on Raw with The Peep-Show & special guest Edge (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 8: The go-home episode of WWE Monday Night RAW for 2020 Backlash airs tonight with all the final hypes for the weekend's PPV show. The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever set for the PPV night between two legendary names remains the focus of the show, while a former world champion returns to escalate the feud between the duo to the maximum limit.

The two current rivals for the WWE Championship will also be present on Raw to provide the final build-up for their match. We will also see some unseen footage from their last week’s brawl.

The women's champion will be in vengeance-seeking mode whereas two more PPV matches should get official for Backlash when Raw airs from the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE is billing the WrestleMania rematch between Randy Orton and Hall of Famer Edge as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. The storyline is built on how Edge might be in an incompetent state for a singles match after returning to action after nine long years. We have to wait until Sunday on how the angle unfolds on Sunday night but before that, we are likely to see another confrontation between the two of them.

WWE.com confirmed that Edge’s best friend Christian returns on tonight's episode of RAW to host a very special episode of The Peep Show,

"Christian will return to Raw this Monday to host a special edition of “The Peep Show,” with his longtime friend and tag team partner Edge as the guest.

The Rated-R Superstar is preparing for what may be The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever against Randy Orton, with The Viper gloating about setting the perfect trap for the WWE Hall of Famer. What will Edge have to say just six days before WWE Backlash? Find out on Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA."

Christian will obviously try to glorify Edge’s return to the ring and how he's probably going to dismantle Orton at Backlash. The Viper shouldn't be far behind considering he would like to strike down his opponent before going into the battle against Edge. Also, Orton had an illustrious history with Christian in WWE and won't probably give the Peep Show a miss.

Raw went off the air, last week in a hurried manner as Bobby Lashley had the Full Nelson applied on Drew McIntyre. We didn't know what happened, aftermath as WWE is now promoting to air some exclusive footage from that segment.

We’ll see whether McIntyre was able to fight back against The Dominator or he’s looking forward to sending a message in a fresh segment where MVP hosts VIP Lounge with Bobby Lashley as his guest.

Sasha Banks and Bayley are the so-called 'role models’ of the Smackdown brand but that’s not their only identity. This past Friday night, these two became new Women’s Tag Team Champions by defeating Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross.

After reclaiming the titles they lost at Wrestlemania 35, the two boastful champions are set to appear on Raw. The IIconics are in the hunt for those tag belts for quite sometimes and they are likely to confront the duo.

Raw Women’s Champion Asuka squared off against Charlotte Flair in a Champion vs Champion match where her pride was on the line. Her efforts to slow down the proud Flair-clan member, came short as her Backlash challenger Nia Jax decided to deliver an attack and thus disqualified the match.

Before that, Nia also hurt Asuka’s buddy Kairi Sane which created a social media stir. With that being said, the reigning champion is in backfoot heading into her first title defense who'd try to make a resilient comeback.

Asuka seems desperate to make this happen and prove her dominance as the champion and hence she invited The Queen in a rematch on Raw. Flair is in a foul mood after losing the NXT women’s title to Io Shirai during NXT TakeOver: In Your House. So this one is going to be a tough fight by all means. We can’t count-out Nia Jax from the scene who would try to sneak in, anytime during the match.

The new United States Champion Apollo Crews dared to put his title on the line against Kevin Owens, last week. But the interference from Andrade and Angel Garza didn't produce any outcome of the match. It seems like WWE is planning to announce a US title match featuring all four of them at Backlash 2020.

Additionally, we have seen back-to-back competitions between Raw tag team champions, The Street Profits, and The Viking Raiders on different sports except for wrestling. However, the match could finally be confirmed for Backlash 2020 for the tag titles on tonight's episode of Raw.

More WWE News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, June 8, 2020, 12:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 8, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue