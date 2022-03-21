WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 21, 2022

No other segments have been confirmed for tonight’s edition but we expect the interesting program over the Raw Women’s Title will continue.

Plus, the tag team title contenders will try to deliver a statement when the penultimate edition of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 38 airs from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

A phenomenal challenge awaits Edge at Wrestlemania 38 when he faces AJ Styles for the first-time-ever inside the squared circle. To gain the upper hand in their feud, the WWE Hall of Famer adopted a new attitude but we will see if it comes in handy when his rival shows up on Raw.

AJ Styles has not been seen on RAW since Edge snapped on him and turned heel, a couple of weeks ago. The Rated-R Superstar hit him with a low blow before proceeding to connect with his pendant Con-Chair-To on two separate occasions.

WWE later provided an injury update by noting that AJ suffered a severe neck contusion via that attack. Edge then appeared in a dark promo and mentioned himself as “the benchmark and above everybody else in the industry.”

Moments after the proclamation, The Phenomenal One tweeted back and disagreed that Edge’s been sitting “on a mountain of omnipotence.” AJ has also confirmed that he will be there, live on Raw to seek payback against his dream opponent for causing him a storyline injury.

Exercise judgement? Grant mercy? Sitting on a mountain of omnipotence? I don’t know where you got this garbage but one thing I will grant YOU … is fair warning.



I’m coming back to #WWERaw next week and you better prepare yourself…stupid haircut, dramatic lighting, and all. https://t.co/LfoyvdTiZG — AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) March 15, 2022

Speaking of this, the number-one contender for the Raw Women’s Title has suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat as a result of the attack by Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch last Monday on Raw.

The EST of WWE pinned the powerful Doudrop with the KOD finisher en route to her Raw Women’s Title match opportunity. Before her celebration was over, Big Time Becks emerged, trapped Belair in a chair, and rammed her throat-first into the ring post to cause the injury.

WWE is trying to portray this injury as a legit one which is the reason why Belair was taken off from this weekend’s live events. The current assumption is Belair will do anything to compete in the match that may give birth to some sort of stipulations.

.@BiancaBelairWWE suffered a fractured hyoid bone in her throat because of @BeckyLynchWWE’s attack on #WWERaw. Although Belair will not require surgery, she has been ruled out of action for an unspecified amount of time as she recovers. https://t.co/Jh59LYOb7z — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2022

Team RK-Bro celebrated their second Raw Tag Team Championship win until they were interrupted by The Street Profits, who challenged them to a match at WrestleMania. Ford pinning Orton, two weeks prior induced the contenders to lay down the challenge which was eventually accepted.

Riddle continued the momentums in his team’s favor by picking up a singles win over Ford but The Alpha Academy appeared out of nowhere and launched a surprise assault on both the teams.

As seen on social media, The Profits are hell-bent on getting back the Raw tag team titles at the Show of Shows. But their task is likely to be toughened as Alpha Academy is willing to make the already confirmed title bout a Triple Threat on the latest edition of Raw.