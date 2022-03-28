WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 28, 2022

The two Wrestlemania 38 headliners will be in a rare attendance of the show, in the headliner segment ahead of their colossal showdown, this Sunday night.

Plus, a top Superstar will be in search of his path to the Biggest Event of the Year and a Raw vs. Smackdown tag team contest has been announced for tonight, where legendary Rey Mysterio will be seen in action alongside a huge eight-woman tag team match.

Since the brutal assault at the hands of The Bloodline – WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos during the live event at Madison Square Garden back on March 5, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been chasing down the heels on Smackdown.

For two consecutive weeks, Reigns and Co. managed to dodge the wrath of 'The Bipolar Beast’ on Friday nights. Now, The Conqueror and The Head of the Table will be under one roof on Raw prior to sharing the ring in 'The Biggest WrestleMania Match of All Time.’

Seth “Freakin” Rollins is on a Wrestlemania crusade and he received one last chance to make it to the Show of Shows by taking on AJ Styles in a main-event match.

AJ lined up for a Phenomenal Forearm only for Edge to smash him on the back with a chair and thereby hand over Rollins a disqualification loss.

An irate Rollins claimed that this week’s Raw won’t happen unless he gets what he gets his deserved WrestleMania moment.

The former champion continued to destroy things at ringside to end the show as fans chanted Cody Rhodes’ (rumoured 'Mania opponent for Rollins) name.

The storyline developed in the form of a text message from Vince McMahon to Rollins which stated the below:

“Someone from my office is going to be reaching out to you to set up a meeting at corporate headquarters. I want you in my office at 9 a.m. on Monday.”

There is no update on what Vinnie Mac had to offer to the top Raw Superstar but WWE Official Adam Pearce is also overlooking the situation and we are likely to receive an update about this whole situation on Raw.

Omos has literally conquered everything on his path on The Road to WrestleMania for months. Last week, he pinned Apollo Crews and Commander Azeez at the same time and demanded tougher competition via a promo.

Rumours are rife that former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is likely to accept the challenge and set up a match against the gigantic superstar at Wrestlemania 38.

In an update, PWInsider suggests that the All-Mighty will indeed be on Raw which would mark his return after more than a month.

Lashley suffered a shoulder injury at Royal Rumble. He was reportedly set to be out of action for around 4 months but the 2-time champion is set to return earlier, possibly to create a mark-out moment for the Raw audience.

The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio in a singles matchup has been announced for Raw as The Miz and Logan Paul prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania. Last week, Miz ripped off Mysterio’s mask to humiliate him. So, the Master of 619 should be coming for payback.

Plus, The Street Profits – Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. Alpha Academy – Otis and Chad Gable is also scheduled. This match comes as The Profits and Alpha Academy are gunning for Raw Tag Team Championships held by Team RK-Bro in a Triple Threat match.

As for the tag champs, they will be in champion vs champion acition on Raw. RAW Tag Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Team Champions The Usos will battle in a non-title match, a rerun of 2021 Survivor Series which was won by RK-Bro.

An eight-woman tag team match has also been announced for the show where Sasha Banks – Naomi and Liv Morgan - Rhea Ripley will team up to face Shayna Baszler - Natalya and Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella - Queen Zelina Vega. These four teams will then participate in a Fatal-4-Way for the tag titles at WrestleMania 38.

The PPG Paints Arena has also been advertising WWE Hall of Famer Edge, AJ Styles, Kevin Owens, RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair, indicating that all the ongoing storylines will continue on the final Raw before Wrestlemania 38.