WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 10, 2021

Bengaluru, May 10: Six nights away from the first-ever Wrestlemania Backlash PPV, WWE presents the final edition of Monday Night Raw with a massive main event in-store.
In what appears to be a Wrestlemania 37 rematch, Bobby Lashley will be in action against Drew McIntyre in a singles contest. Plus, female superstars of the Raw Women’s division will be involved in a huge six-person tag team match that could impact the Women’s Tag Team Title picture.
Also, the male tag team division superstars will be seen in an eight-man tag match on this week’s episode that emanates from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Get ready for an explosive #WrestleMania rematch tomorrow night on #WWERaw when #WWEChampion @fightbobby & @DMcIntyreWWE collide just six days before #WMBacklash!https://t.co/ef9hj5JiMA pic.twitter.com/VlYul4OQuj— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2021
Are you ready for #RKBro Day?!— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2021
The team of @TrueKofi, @AustinCreedWins, @RandyOrton & @SuperKingofBros take on @IAmEliasWWE, @JaxsonRykerWWE & the #WWERaw Tag Team Champions @AJStylesOrg & @TheGiantOmos tomorrow night on Raw at 8/7c on @USA_Network.https://t.co/iYVY8Mv3Gj pic.twitter.com/3dbnoJrkhG
WHO YA GOT? ⬇️— WWE India (@WWEIndia) May 10, 2021
It's @NiaJaxWWE, @QoSBaszler & @MsCharlotteWWE VS. @WWEAsuka, @WWE_MandyRose & @DanaBrookeWWE tomorrow on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/rT3my4vFgs
