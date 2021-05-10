WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: May 10, 2021

In what appears to be a Wrestlemania 37 rematch, Bobby Lashley will be in action against Drew McIntyre in a singles contest. Plus, female superstars of the Raw Women’s division will be involved in a huge six-person tag team match that could impact the Women’s Tag Team Title picture.

Also, the male tag team division superstars will be seen in an eight-man tag match on this week’s episode that emanates from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.





Drew McIntyre has been begging to be in the ring with Bobby Lashley ever since the loss at Wrestlemania 37 Night One. His wish was finally granted by WWE officials as he locks horns with The All-Mighty, this week on Raw. The match happens less than a week before Lashley defends his WWE Championship against McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash.Last week, Bobby Lashley battled Braun Strowman, with Drew McIntyre sitting at the Raw commentary table. A ringside confrontation between The Monster Among Men and The Scottish Warrior provided the disruption, allowing the champion to take advantage and thereby win with a mammoth Spear.But ultimately, McIntyre stood tall by executing two Claymore Kicks on both his opponents. With a title opportunity looming around, the prime babyface figure of Raw would certainly want to repeat the story.A pair of rivalries will simultaneously run on Raw when Asuka joins forces with Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke against Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match. Flair is currently booked in a Raw Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania Backlash that obviously includes the titleholder, Rhea Ripley.Jax and Baszler are scheduled to defend against Natalya and Tamina Snuka on this coming episode of SmackDown while they have already had a successful defense, last week against Naomi and Lana.In the meantime, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke have been on a mission to fend off the pranks played by the tag champs to embarrass them. A win, tonight could earn Brooke and Rose a much-needed title shot.Four of the Raw’s most impressive tandems will share the ring, tonight in a huge eight-man tag team contest. The New Day and R-K-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) will team up to face the Raw Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos, as well as Jaxson Ryker and Elias.The New Day was unable to capitalize on their title shot, last week against returning champions. The Phenomenal One and his Nigerian assistant absolutely dominated their way to the victory.On the other hand, the team of Randy Orton and Riddle has secured some momentums despite being an unusual tandem. They have captured two back to back wins over the teams of Cedric Alexander - Shelton Benjamin and Elias - Jaxson Ryker, over the past couple of weeks. Now they must be trying to enter the title picture by pulling off a big win, this week in the scheduled match from WWE ThunderDome.