WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: July 29, 2019

With less than two weeks to go for the pay-per-view event, WWE's creative team will have to focus on the angles that will lead to matches. So they have tried to stack up tonight's edition of the flagship show as much as possible.

The headliner of the show is set to feature a solid matchup where the number one contender for the Universal Championship will square off against the show-off. Plus, a huge matchup also awaits us from the women's division as the champion herself is set to lock horns against The Goddess of the WWE. Also, a fight may break down in a first-ever 'Samoan Summit' segment and more have been advertised for tonight's must see show.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast WWE Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (July 30) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM.

The main event match of the night is set up as per a massive fallout from last week's Smackdown. Seth Rollins is booked to compete against Dolph Ziggler as stated in the below lines from WWE.com as he has retribution on his mind against the most annoying heel of the entire WWE roster,

"As Seth Rollins marches towards a fateful bout with Universal Champion Brock Lesnar, he’ll square up with Dolph Ziggler following the latter’s attack on Shawn Michaels on SmackDown LIVE. Can Rollins show up The Showoff and continue his preparation? Or will Ziggler stop The Kingslayer in his tracks? Tune in to Raw, live on Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network to find out."

It's not difficult to predict that Seth Rollins will be on an unleashing mode against Ziggler to teach him a lesson. But he may not be able to keep his focus only on Ziggler as a beast could lurke in anytime. The local advertisements of the host arena have already announced the presence of the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar in the building. He will not miss an opportunity to get his hands on Rollins. So, it gives the upper-hand to Ziggler heading into this match.

The other big match announced for Raw is certainly a PPV caliber match where Becky Lynch returns to action for the first time since Extreme Rules. Her opponent will be none other than the five-time women's champion Alexa Bliss, (courtesy WWE.com)

"The Wrap confirmed that Becky and Alexa will square up in a non-title match this Monday. It should be an opportunity for The Man to get some stress off her chest, but with Nikki Cross at Bliss’ flank and Natalya lurking in the wings, things might not stay one-on-one for long. Tune in to Raw, live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network, to see what happens next."

Now we know that Natalya has already received an opportunity to challenge Becky for the women's title at Summerslam. It leaves a money-player like Alexa Bliss out of the match card. This could be why tonight's match may be used as a setup to let Little Miss Bliss enter the upcoming PPV.

Either Natalya will distract Becky to help Bliss to win the match or else it will end though utter chaos. But when all said and done, we hope that the women's title match may become a triple threat match at Summerslam with the inclusion of Bliss.

A first-time-ever Samoan Summit will take place on Raw between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. Both these men belong to the same dynasty and won't dare to back down from getting physical in the ring whenever needed. If you don't believe it, watch what these two did to each other last week in the below-given video.

The same duo are supposed to be in the ring this week to bury the hatchet during this summit segment. But both of them are not booked in any matches at Summerslam 2019. So this makes the situation predictable where they engage in a physical battle to set up a PPV matchup.

In the United States Championship picture, AJ Styles is the current title-holder and is on top of his game after reuniting The Club aka The OC. He was in the middle of a rivalry with Ricochet who missed last week's episode of Raw. An elbow infection is bothering him which is also keeping him out action for a while. We expect to get an update on his medical condition when the show airs tonight. If he remains in an incompetent state then we may receive a new Summerslam challenger for the US Championship.

The 24/7 Championship should also be a talking point throughout the night. R-Truth is the current champion after the title changed hands for the eight time last week. Finally, it was him, who not only escaped with the title but also with the former champ Maverick's wife! We'll learn how the trip with another man’s wife had turned out to be for the fun-loving champion when WWE Raw airs from Little Rock.