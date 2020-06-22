WWE Monday Night Raw preview & schedule: June 22, 2020

The Women’s Tag Team Titles will also be up for grabs for the IIconics who challenge the champions in a traditional tag match. The same rule will be followed when the men's tag team titles will also be defended on the show alongside the WWE 24/7 Title.

Plus, Hall of Famer Ric Flair and legendary Rey Mysterio will be returning to make the show a must-see which airs from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE shortened the title reign of Charlotte Flair on NXT just to let her focus on the Raw brand and here she is competing for the red-plated crown, again. The Raw Women’s Championship will be on the line when Asuka defends the title against Flair in the third encounter between the two within the past four weeks.

Charlotte showed problems during her appearance on Raw Talk with people calling her 'entitled'. She vented out frustrations over the fact that she never received a title opportunity, even after defeating Asuka twice in the last two bouts.

This set up the title match between these two superstars which favours the challenger without a doubt. Asuka has never pinned or submitted Flair in her entire career who is up for a tough job of title retention unless Nia Jax interferes, again to keep herself visible in the title picture.

After successfully defending their titles on NXT last Wednesday, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks & Bayley will now be on WWE Raw for their third title defence within just two weeks. This time around, they put the titles on the line against The IIconics - Billie Kay and Peyton Royce.

Kay and Royce called out the champions last Monday and then challenged them for the title in a segment where they were supposed to have a celebration on the occasion of Bayley’s birthday. Initially, the champs weren't willing to compete in yet another title match but Royce slapped the taste out of Banks' mouth forcing them to accept the challenge as the title bout will go down tonight.

The Street Profits have been involved in a 'What you can do, we can do better' contest that involved a number of sporting events over the past few weeks. Now they will finally meet inside the squared circle for a traditional tag team match to test their wrestling abilities. We’ll get to see whether Erik and Ivar pull off an upset by upstaging the reigning champions, after weeks of waiting.

It was also announced that Monday Night Raw will also feature a WWE 24/7 Championship match where R-Truth defends against Akira Tozawa. This will be a traditional wrestling match unlike some random altercations over the 24/7 title. Tozawa will have his mystery ninjas by his side that indicates that a title change could occur during this match.

Rey Mysterio isn't cleared to compete ever since suffering a gruesome eye injury at the hands of Seth Rollins, a month ago. He vowed to claim payback when he returns and that happens tonight, as per the official announcement by WWE.com.

NEXT WEEK: The legendary @reymysterio RETURNS to #WWERaw for the first time since his gruesome eye injury at the hands of @WWERollins! pic.twitter.com/wnLixsuPLh — WWE (@WWE) June 16, 2020

Rollins and co. will have to be alert as Dominik Mysterio will also be accompanying his father to provide a backup. Last week, Dominik got away with a sneak attack on Rollins. We’ll see whether he can do it again with senior Mysterio by his side.

WWE has added Hall of Famer Ric Flair to this week's RAW card who is making two back to back appearances. Flair was on top of his dirtiest game while hitting a low blow to Christian, costing him the unsanctioned match to Randy Orton, last week. Tonight he returns to crown Randy Orton as the "Greatest Wrestler" after his Backlash win over another Hall of Famer Edge in a contest that was billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

Could this segment just be a setup for another Christian vs Orton match at Extreme Rules? We'll find out when Raw airs with the latest episode on USA Network.