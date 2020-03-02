WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: March 2, 2020

A female Hall of Famer headlines the show to provide an update on the most talked about storyline of WWE since Raw after Royal Rumble.

Also on the show, the WWE Champion will be present following his dominant title defense as he looks to shift his attention to his WrestleMania challenger. Plus, a big tag team match featuring two Mexican WWE superstars, who are set to make their return to action has also been announced for the show.

The tag team championships will also be on the line in a rematch from Super ShowDown, while, the Phenomenal One is booked to compete against the Dutch Destroyer of WWE in a fresh match on the show that takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Paul Heyman predicitions ended up being true at Super ShowDown as his client unleashed on WWE Raw's resident high-flying star. Brock Lesnar squashed Ricochet in a quick match by raining down Suplexes and F5s.

With this match being over, Lesnar’s focus will now shift towards the Royal Rumble match winner, Drew McIntyre who challenges him at WrestleMania 36. The Beast will be keen to send a strong message to his scheduled opponent, tonight.

TOMORROW: @TheBethPhoenix returns to the red brand with a medical update on her husband, @EdgeRatedR.



Watch #RAW to find out what lies ahead for the #RatedRSuperstar! pic.twitter.com/VeWyH4rhh8 — WWE (@WWEIndia) March 2, 2020

We have not seen or heard from Hall of Famer Edge since the brutal attack by Randy Orton on the post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw. The miraculous in-ring comeback is said to be shortlived, as per the storyline as Orton reportedly damageed the surgically repaired neck of the Rated R Superstar. After weeks of silence, Edge’s wife and former Divas Champion Beth Phoenix will show up to speak on the issue,

"The Glamazon — a Hall of Famer in her own right and wife of the injured Edge — will return to Team Red to provide a medical update on the former WWE Champion. Phoenix has provided no clues as to which way things are headed, but one way or another, the WWE Universe will have answers as to what lies ahead for the legendary Superstar … if not the motivation of the man who put him out of action in the first place."

Menwhile, Beth Phoenix is also rumoured to feature in the women's tag team championship match at WrestleMania 36. She is expected to team up with Natalya to reform the Divas of Doom to challenge Asuka and Kairi Sane in the title match. Speculations are that the initial buildup of this match could start, tonight.

Two more returns are being slated for Raw through an already confirmed tag team match. The announced lineup suggests that United States Champion Andrade will team up with Angel Garza to take on Rey Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo.

Andrade was not seen on TV for 30 days until Super ShowDown as he served a 30-day suspension for first Wellness Policy violation. Mysterio was also out of the scene as Garza planted him with a DDT on the concrete floor. Both men returning on the same match could probably be a setup for a future multi-person WrestleMania showdown for the US title.

The self-proclaimed Mr. Wrestlemania learned first-hand at Super ShowDown of how it feels to be standing in the same ring with The Deadman. As he prepares to face the legendary name at the 'show of shows', an interesting match will be in store for him tonight on Raw.

Last week, the OCs beat down Aleister Black, who will seek for vengeance against the leader of the faction to make a dream match for the IWC, a reality. It will be interesting to see whether Black could pull off an upset against Styles to keep his undefeated streak intact on the main roster.

Also, there will be some action from the participants of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match which determines the number one contender for the RAW Women's Championship. All the six names engaged in a brawl last week to give us a preview of the chaos waiting for this Sunday night.

The same could happen tonight as one of them should gain the upper-hand before entering the unforgiving steel structure in six days time. Meanwhile, Shayna Baszler is advertised to compete in her first match on a Monday Night show against one hald of the tag champions, Asuka.

At Super ShowDown, the Raw tag team titles were successfully defended by Seth Rollins and Murphy against the Street Profits. But the feud seems to be far from over as the youngsters will get yet another chance to capture the belts.

As per the latest announcement from WWE.com, Ford and Dawkins will challenge the champions again on tonight's show. The 24/7 Championship will also be on the line as Riddick Moss is set to defend against an unknown opponent, in a singles contest.