WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 10, 2018

Tonight's Monday Night Raw hosted at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana will witness a huge tag team match featuring the women’s champion. Plus, the superstars are all set to return to the host city of this year’s Wrestlemania.

Sony Ten 1 Network will broadcast the show live in India on Tuesday (September 11) from 5.30 AM IST with repeat later in the day at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM via the same network.

Last week, The Shield fell victim to the heel superstars of the Raw. roster The newly created faction of Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre led the beatdown. Several reports were out indicating potential injuries to all three members of The Shield. But we are hopeful they will okay for action.

Tonight the trio will have revenge in their mind when they show up on WWE Raw. This is very necessary for Roman Reigns to give a strong statement to his challenger at Hell in a Cell. Meanwhile, the expectation is that Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins will challenge Dolph and Drew in a tag team match at the PPV event.

The main event of the show would see a tag team match featuring 'the baddest woman on the planet’. Ronda Rousey will make her return to NOLA where she competed in a WWE ring for the first time. She will team up with Natalya to take on the team of Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox. As per WWE.com, The Rowdy Superstar should be able to seek redemption from The Goddess for last week’s cheap shot,

“This past Monday night, Little Miss Bliss made The Queen of Harts submit to her own version of Rousey’s Armbar as The Rowdy One looked on from ringside. Can Rousey and Natalya score some retribution this coming Monday night, six nights before The Baddest Women on the Planet defends her title against The Goddess at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event?”

Triple H will also make his presence felt on Raw to give a message to the Undertaker. The comments from the Deadman to put him down forever would have disturbed his sleep, for sure. So, tonight, we should see the COO of the company in Cerebral Assassin mode.

Meamwhile, Mick Foley will also make a come back on WWE Raw on the same night. Technically, he will be here to reminisce the Hell in a Cell incidents, encountered in the past. But it is possible that Triple H confronts him in a segment to give a straight message to The Undertaker. They might decide to go into a physical brawl inside the ring as well.

Bobby Lashley will start a new rivalry with Kevin Owens and that might set up a match at the upcoming PPV. We would also hear an update for the tag team championship after the sudden title change last week. The Revival was attacked brutally and so they might want to seek redemption against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.