WWE Monday Night Raw preview and schedule: September 24, 2018

Apart from the title match, WWE has announced two more matches for tonight, both of which will have huge impact on next month's Super Show-down event in Melbourne, Australia.

Sony TEN 1 will telecast Monday Night Raw live in India on Tuesday (September 25) from 5.30 AM IST, while the repeat will air later in the day via the same channel at 12 PM, 4 PM and 9 PM IST.

Brock Lesnar made a shock return at Hell in a Cell and got his Universal Championship rematch against Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat Match at WWE Crown Jewel on November 2 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman, however, aren't expected to appear on Raw tonight and are not part of any storyline for Super Show-Down. But, his opponents Reigns and Strowman are invovled, and will continue to feud in the tag team segment along with their partners for next month's event.

Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are scheduled to meet The Shield in a Six-Man Tag Team Match at Super Show-Down on October 6. So, the six men involved are expected to appear in Raw Denver.

Ziggler and McIntyre are set to defend their Raw Tag Team belts against the Revival (Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson). This match was booked because Ziggler and McIntyre attacked the Revival prior to a match they had scheduled against then-champions, The B Team (Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel).

Now, the former NXT Tag title holders, Revival finally get their shots at the Raw titles. And with the Shield expected to be in the building, there is every chance Rollins and Ambrose will try to interfere and cost Ziggler and McIntyre the match.

There is talk that the champions will lose the title and may break as a tag team. So, this will definitely be something to keep an eye on with Super Show-Down just around the corner.

Bobby Lashley has been booked for a one-on-one match against Elias. The duo will be in action to build up to their tag team match at Super Show-Down where Lashley is set to team up with the returning John Cena to take on Kevin Owens and Elias. After events from last week, Lashley will face Elias with his new manager Lio Rush by his side.

In the women's division, Ronda Rousey was attacked by The Riott Squad last week and was saved by her partners for the Super Show-Down event, The Bella Twins.

The two teams will meet in Melbourne, but before that we will see Ruby Riott in one-on-one action against Brie Bella on Raw tonight and we should expect both Nikki and Rousey to get involved in some capacity during the fight.

Meanwhile, Chad Gable, who beat Viktor of The Ascension last week now looks set to take on Konnor before he and Bobby Roode begin their adventure in the tag team division.

Plus, Nia Jax who returned from injury and attacked Alexa Bliss' associates Mickie James and Alicia Fox last week is expected to show up tonight as well as she looks for revenge after The Goddess cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase on her and beat her for the Raw Women's Championship at Money in the Bank.