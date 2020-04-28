WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: April 27, 2020

A WWE Championship contract signing was the headliner of the show while all the MITB ladder match participants were seen in action. Plus, two big returns also happened on the show that took place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Here are the results of Raw:

Jinder Mahal def. Akira Tozawa

Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black & Apollo Crews def. Andrade, Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Nia Jax bashed Asuka and Shayna Baszler with a ladder

Bobby Lashley def. Denzel Dejournette.

Liv Morgan def. Ruby Riott

United States Champion Andrade def. Apollo Crews

Ricochet & Cedric Alexander def. Ever-Rise

Drew McIntyre turned the tables on Seth Rollins during their contract signing

Check out the highlights of Raw:

MVP hosted an edition of the VIP Lounge to kick things off on Raw with special guests Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews, and Aleister Black where Samoa Joe also returned to join Raw commentary table.

The MITB qualifiers were soon interrupted by Zelina Vega and her three clients United States Champion Andrade, Austin Theory, and Angel Garza. They created a physical brawl in the ring to set up a six-person tag team match.

The lineup for the opening contest of RAW was Rey Mysterio, Apollo Crews and Aleister Black vs. Angel Garza, Austin Theory, and Andrade. Crews connected with a Spinebuster on Andrade when Theory tried to interfere but he ran into a big knee from Black. Andrade used this as a distraction and hit a big elbow. But Crews blocked the Hammerlock DDT and hit the Sitdown Powerbomb on Andrade to get the win.

Asuka vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax that is the three women's division MITB qualifiers from Raw were scheduled to have a triple threat match. The match never went underway as they started fighting even before the bell rang. Nia Jax was the one to stand tall by putting down both Asuka and Baszler using a ladder.

Denzel Dejournette slapped across the face of Bobby Lashley during their match on RAW. Lashley became furious with this and fired back with a big clothesline and a Suplex. The Dominator soon connected with a Spear to get the easy victory.

Liv Morgan competed against Ruby Riott in a rematch from last week's Raw. Morgan caught Ruby with a big kick followed by a backsplash. Ruby hit her back with a Riott kick for a two-count. After a few back-and-forth moves, Morgan caught her with the Ob-Livion move to pick up another win over the former Riott Squad leader.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal came back on Raw to squash Akira Tozawa in a match. Mahal hit a Samoan Drop followed by The Khallas for the win.

United States Champion Andrade put his title on the line against Apollo Crews after these two had an argument, backstage on WWE Raw. Crews blocked Andrade's finisher, Hammerlock DDT, and hit him back with an enziguiri. He gave Andrade a head-butt to go for a Frogsplash but landed hard on his knees. Crews was unable to continue the match as the referee declared Andrade as the winner.

Cedric Alexander and Ricochet defeated Chase Parker and Matt Martel in a tag team match on WWE RAW. Ricochet dropped Parker on his head with the Recoil to get the win.

After the match, MVP appeared on the big screen to introduce his newest clients Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink from NXT and challenge Ricochet and Cedric in a tag team match, next week.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins appeared in the main event segment of WWE RAW to sign the championship match contract for Money In The Bank PPV. Rollins started trash-talking once the signing was done forcing McIntyre to stop him with a Glasgow Kiss Headbutt.

Murphy attacked McIntyre from behind as Rollins hugged his disciple. But McIntyre soon dropped Murphy with a Claymore Kick. McIntyre stood tall as Rollins retreated through the ramp to send the show off-air.