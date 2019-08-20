WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: August 19, 2019

Plus, the King of the Ring tournament also kicked off on the show along with with two fresh matchups, while the storylines for the next PPV event, Clash of Champions featuring the Universal and Women’s Championships also kicked off on Raw which took place at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Check out the results from Raw in St. Paul:

Roman Reigns walked out to open the show to a huge pop from the crowd. Dolph Ziggler, who was his opponent, cut an annoying promo to provoke the fans. Ziggler struck Reigns with a superkick followed by a Zig-zag on the floor to start the match. Reigns hit back with a Superman Punch to which Ziggler replied with a Fammesser. But Reigns finally nailed him with a spear from the corner to pick up the win.

WWE Raw women's champion Becky Lynch cut a pre-recorded promo before we saw WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler who was supposed to present the King's Court with Sasha Banks as his special guest. He took sometime to plug in King of the Ring tournament before calling out his guest. But the arena went dark and we saw The Fiend Bray Wyatt appear on the ramp. He applied the Mandible Claw on Lawler to lay him down before he vanished.

Next up, a tag team match took place on Raw in which Ricochet and The Miz teamed up to take on Baron Corbin and Drew McIntyre. Miz hit a Drop-kick while Ricochet pulled off a high-flying move to put down their opponents. McIntyre came back with an overhead throw and a spinebuster on Ricochet. Miz neutralized him with a Skull Crushing Finale after which Ricochet hit the Recoil on Corbin to pick up the win.

WWE United States Champion AJ Styles had the next match against Braun Strowman for the US title. But the Raw Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Strowman to disqualify the match. Seth Rollins ran out to make the save. And the Universal Champion then proposed that he and Strowman should team up to challenge Gallows-Anderson for the Raw tag team championships in the main event.

Later, the 2019 King of the Ring tournament's first match took place on Raw in which Cesaro squared off against Samoa Joe. Cesaro hit a Gutwrench Suplex on Joe to take control of the match. Joe, then replied with a Senton. But soon Cesaro applied the Sharpshooter followed by the Crossface. But Joe countered with the Coquina Clutch to force Cesaro to tap out.

WWE 24/7 Champion Elias was out to deliver his farewell performance on Raw, but R-Truth appeared in disguise to steal the title from him. Elias had to kick out from a Scissors kick and a couple of pinfall attempts before ducking a guitar shot from Truth. He ran to the back to save his title.

Meanwhile, we saw Rey Mysterio at backstage where he talked about his willingness to hang up his mask as his career has gone downwards lately. But his son Dominick appeared and pleaded with him to form a tag team with his dad before he takes retirement. So Rey stopped from hanging up his boots for now. The segment ended with the father-son duo embrace at backstage.

Next up, The Revival squared off against SmackDown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods of The New Day in a tag team match on Raw, but the match was ruined by Randy Orton. Big E had the upper hand with his belly to belly suplexes until Orton hit the ring and delivered an RKO for the disqualification. Kofi tried to save his buddies only to receive another RKO. Orton and the Revival then beat down the three members of the New Day to stand tall.

Later, we saw an interview of Sasha Banks hosted by Michael Cole who questioned her attack on Natalya and Becky Lynch. But she denied to speak on the issue and ended the segment by just saying, 'You're Welcome.' Moments later, Banks pounced on Natalya, who already had an injured arm with another attack. The medical staff had to attend to Nattie at backstage after the incident.

A non-title tag team match was next up on Raw where Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross teamed up against Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. Bliss was in control until Rose countered with a Running Knee. Bliss made the tag with Cross and sent Rose into the ring post. Deville hit a Spinebuster on Cross, but was distracted by Bliss. Cross then hit a Cross Neckbreaker on Deville to get the win.

The second King of the Ring First Round Match was next, where Cedric Alexander impressively defeated Sami Zayn. Some big chops followed alongside a backhand elbow to keep Sami down. Soon, Cedric connected with a Kick to Kill and a Lumbar Check for the victory.

WWE Raw Tag Team Titles Match was the main event of the show where Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman worked together against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. AJ tried to intervene during the match on multiple occasions until Strowman bulldozed him and Gallows outside the ring. Rollins later hit AJ with a Stomp as Strowman planted Anderson with a Running Powerslam to pick up the win. Strowman and Rollins celebrated with newly won Raw tag team championships to close the show.