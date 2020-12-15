WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 14, 2020

Plus, the United States and Tag Team Champions were part of a huge six-man tag match on the show where Bray Wyatt was out for a trip at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the results and recap from Raw before TLC 2020:

WWE Raw opened with The Miz and John Morrison hosting an episode of the Dirt Sheet with AJ Styles in the ring. Morrison was dressed as a Braveheart-themed version of the WWE Champion. The mocking continued until Sheamus appeared and took out AJ from the ring.

Sheamus then competed in the opening match of the night against AJ Styles. He delivered a flying clothesline and the Ten Beats of Badheron before AJ countered with the Calf Crusher.

Sheamus grabbed the ropes to break the hold. He went for a Super White Noise off the second ropes but AJ slid to the mat and took his knees out, forcing Sheamus to fall to the mat. AJ then pinned him for the win. He also delivered some chair shots to Sheamus before leaving the ring.

Jeff Hardy and The New Day competed in a Six-Man Tag Team Match against The Hurt Business where Cedric received a Twist of Fate from Hardy. But Lashley tagged in and charged in.

Hardy got out of the way forcing Lashley to crash into the ring post. Hardy went to the top ropes for the Swanton Bomb but Cedric knocked him down. Lashley capitalized with the Hurt Lock as Hardy tapped out.

Lana competed against Nia Jax on Raw and pulled off an upset victory. Jax went for a top rope move when Lana slid out of the way. She kicked and stomped while Jax was upside down in the corner, forcing Jax's shoulders to the mat. Lana then pinned Jax for the win. Baszler and Jax then tortured Lana inside the ring before Asuka made the save.

Elias was giving a musical performance with Jaxson Ryker that was apparently a tribute to Lana after Jax's attack. R-Truth suddenly came out with Drew Gulak, Erik, Lucha House Party, and Akira Tozawa, chasing him over the 24/7 Championship. Ryker put down all the contenders as Truth escaped with his belt.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match took place on Raw with the lineup of The Miz and John Morrison vs. Keith Lee. Morrison countered a Spirit Bomb from Lee with a Springboard Kick. Miz gave a chop block to the knee to bring Lee down while Morrison fell on top of Lee. Miz then double-teamed with his partner to get the pin on Lee.

RETRIBUTION representative Mace competed in a singles contest against Ricochet where Ali advised T-Bar to interfere. This allowed Mace to hit a Sitdown Powerbomb followed by a Mace vs Ricochet was the next match on WWE RAW where T-Bar was trying to interfere. Mace capitalized and hit a Sitdown Powerbomb followed by a tilt-a-whirl side slam for the win.

Dana Brooke was put in a match against Shayna Baszler where she fought out of a Kirifuda Clutch attempt and hit the top rope. Nia Jax then shoved her off, sending her to the floor. The referee disqualified the match as Brooke was double-teamed by the tag champs. Mandy Rose made her return with Asuka assisting her forcing Jax and Baszler to retreat.

Bray Wyatt was having his field trip through the ThunderDome while also playing a game of hide-and-seek with Randy Orton who showed up with a sneak attack from behind. Orton locked Wyatt into a wooden box, put gasoline in it, and then lit it on fire. Surprisingly, The Fiend appeared from the burning box who rammed Orton into the garage doors. He put down Orton with his Mandible Claw.

Riddle had a short match with MVP where he delivered the Final Flash knee followed by the Floating Bro for the quick win. United States Champion Bobby Lashley ran down to attack Riddle but he managed to escape the ring.

An Ascension ceremony took place on WWE RAW main event where AJ Styles and Drew McIntyre had a confrontation with the WWE Championship hanging high above the ring. Suddenly, The Miz and John Morrison attacked the champion from behind.

McIntyre delivered two Claymore Kicks on them before Omos distracted him. AJ flew in with the Phenomenal Forearm on McIntyre and then put him through a table with an elbow drop. He unhooked the WWE Title and posed on the ladder to send the show off-air.