WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 2, 2019

Also on the show, The Queen was scheduled to compete in a handicap match and a huge six-man tag team main event was set up. Plus, the police arrested two lovebirds after a surprising set of altercations.

Check out the results from Monday Night Raw which took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

Seth Rollins opened WWE Raw to issue an apology to Kevin Owens, the audience and the locker room members. Owens appeared and did not believe a word of it. Authors of Pain also appeared and proposed a tag team match against Rollins and Owens. Owens doubted whether it was a setup of a beatdown and instead wanted to fight any of them. But Rollins and AOP decided to walk out to the back.

Bobby Lashley walked out on WWE RAW with Lana to have the opening contest of the night. Before the match proceeded, Lana informed that she put restraining orders on Rusev which does not allow him to enter the ring. Owens hit his finishing maneuver Pop-Up Powerbomb on Lashley but could not count the pinfall as AOP returned to the ring to deliver a beatdown on Owens and drag him to the backstage.

Bobby Lashley and Lana were asked by Charly Caruso whether they knew anything about the attack. Lashley denied knowing anything about it as Rusev appeared from the back and nailed him with a Superkick. Lana called out the police officers who had to confront Lashley and eventually arrest him. Lana got wild and slapped one of the officers to get arrested as well.

Drew McIntyre pinned Akira Tozawa on WWE RAW with a Claymore Kick and called out Randy Orton to pick a fight.

The OCs - Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and AJ Styles also wanted to get a piece of Orton and start beating him down when he showed up. Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo tried to even the odds but get beaten up, as well. Rey Mysterio finally appeared forcing the heels to step aside and leave the ring.

Aleister Black continued his winning streak by pinning Tony Nese in a short match by delivering a Jumping Knee and connecting with the Black Mass.

Andrade defeated Eric Young in a short contest by connecting with the double knees followed by the Hammerlock DDT. After the match, WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth appeared at ringside only to get pinned by NASCAR star Michael Waltrip to win the gold.

Erick Rowan squashed No Way Jose with two Iron Claw Slams in another short matchup.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match was next as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane took on Charlotte Flair. The Queen almost secured the pinfall after hitting a double spear on the champs. She hit a second spear on Asuka before applying the Figure Eight submission. But Kairi Sane connected with the InSane Elbow off the top rope on Flair to gain the pinfall win over Flair.

The Viking Raiders squashed enhancement talents Mark Sterling and Mitchell Lyons with their pendant Viking Experience.

The OCs - AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson competed against Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo in the main event of this week’s WWE Raw. AJ delivered a Pele Kick and executed a mid-air Hurricurana on Ricochet. He then delivered a Super Styles-Clash off the ropes on Ricochet to pick up the win. But his celebrations were cut short as Randy Orton hit him with an RKO 'outta nowhere’ after the match. The Viper stood tall to end the show.

.@AJStylesOrg may have delivered a MASSIVE Styles Clash to @KingRicochet on #RAW, but a Viper quickly struck as @RandyOrton delivered an RKO #OuttaNowhere! pic.twitter.com/2II62JCpRX — WWE (@WWE) 3 December 2019