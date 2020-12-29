WWE Monday Night Raw results & highlights: December 28, 2020

RAW witnessed a beginning where McIntyre plugged in his first title defence since TLC, next week. Sheamus and Keith Lee then battled in the number-one contender's match while they also tried to settle their differences. Lee ended up defeating Sheamus in the opener hitting his Spirit Bomb finishing manoeuvre to become the next challenger for McIntyre.

WWE then confirmed Lee vs. McIntyre for next Monday's Legends Night edition of RAW on the USA Network. Speaking of the same, a galore of legendary names will be making appearances at the ThunderDome and the latest inclusion to those appearances is the former WWE champion, Big Show. Check out the full list of names that are confirmed to appear.

Hulk Hogan

Ric Flair

Torrie Wilson

Kurt Angle

Beth Phoenix

Big Show

Jacqueline

Booker T

Sgt. Slaughter

Mickie James

Tatanka

Jeff Jarrett

Jimmy Hart

Ivory

Carlito

Boogeyman

Melina

Mark Henry

IRS

Alicia Fox

Hillbilly Jim

Michael PS Hayes

Meanwhile, the WWE Championship picture is bound to become interesting as The Miz has got back his Money In the Bank briefcase. He failed to win the WWE Title after cashing in the contract during the WWE TLC pay-per-view where WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was defending against AJ Styles. Drew retained in that TLC Match and thus Miz’s cash-in was unsuccessful.

But the A-Lister later pointed out how John Morrison actually handed the briefcase to the referee and hence that cash-in wasn’t legal. During a backstage segment, WWE Producer Adam Pearce informed The Miz has regained possession of the briefcase because they were right all along about Morrison cashing in on his behalf which he couldn't. Pearce congratulated The Miz on getting his "grubby little hands" on the briefcase, once again.

This week’s Raw witnessed WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley declaring his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The United States Champion is currently rumoured for a Title defence at The Rumble, perhaps against Riddle or a Triple Threat also featuring Jeff Hardy.

Nia Jax announced herself to be in a spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match while her partner Shayna Baszler had also indicated that she will also be in the match, but WWE has is yet to confirm Baszler for the match. Only one SmackDown Superstar has announced a spot for The Rumble and that's Daniel Bryan.