WWE Monday Night Raw results & highlights: December 28, 2020

Bengaluru, Dec 29: Last night's Raw that was dedicated to the late former WWE Intercontinental Champion Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee, appeared to be quite eventful setting up the tone for a great kick-off to 2021. To start with, Keith Lee vs. WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is now official for the first episode of RAW of 2021. This match will be contested for the WWE Title.
RAW witnessed a beginning where McIntyre plugged in his first title defence since TLC, next week. Sheamus and Keith Lee then battled in the number-one contender's match while they also tried to settle their differences. Lee ended up defeating Sheamus in the opener hitting his Spirit Bomb finishing manoeuvre to become the next challenger for McIntyre.
NEXT WEEK: @RealKeithLee vs. @DMcIntyreWWE — WWE Championship.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/KLAKP9othj— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
WWE then confirmed Lee vs. McIntyre for next Monday's Legends Night edition of RAW on the USA Network. Speaking of the same, a galore of legendary names will be making appearances at the ThunderDome and the latest inclusion to those appearances is the former WWE champion, Big Show. Check out the full list of names that are confirmed to appear.
Hulk Hogan
Ric Flair
Torrie Wilson
Kurt Angle
Beth Phoenix
Big Show
Jacqueline
Booker T
Sgt. Slaughter
Mickie James
Tatanka
Jeff Jarrett
Jimmy Hart
Ivory
Carlito
Boogeyman
Melina
Mark Henry
IRS
Alicia Fox
Hillbilly Jim
Michael PS Hayes
Meanwhile, the WWE Championship picture is bound to become interesting as The Miz has got back his Money In the Bank briefcase. He failed to win the WWE Title after cashing in the contract during the WWE TLC pay-per-view where WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was defending against AJ Styles. Drew retained in that TLC Match and thus Miz’s cash-in was unsuccessful.
But the A-Lister later pointed out how John Morrison actually handed the briefcase to the referee and hence that cash-in wasn’t legal. During a backstage segment, WWE Producer Adam Pearce informed The Miz has regained possession of the briefcase because they were right all along about Morrison cashing in on his behalf which he couldn't. Pearce congratulated The Miz on getting his "grubby little hands" on the briefcase, once again.
Thanks to a technicality, @mikethemiz is laughing into 2021 as Mr. Money in the Bank! #AndStill #WWERaw @TheRealMorrison pic.twitter.com/wfYmLB1apN— WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2020
This week’s Raw witnessed WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley declaring his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. The United States Champion is currently rumoured for a Title defence at The Rumble, perhaps against Riddle or a Triple Threat also featuring Jeff Hardy.
Nia Jax announced herself to be in a spot for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match while her partner Shayna Baszler had also indicated that she will also be in the match, but WWE has is yet to confirm Baszler for the match. Only one SmackDown Superstar has announced a spot for The Rumble and that's Daniel Bryan.
