WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 01, 2021

Also on the show, Rapper Bad Bunny was in attendance while two championships were on the line. Plus, WWE Champion was betrayed by his friend on the show that went down from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Here are the results and recap of Raw after Royal Rumble:

A confrontation between WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Rumble winner Edge kicked off Raw where the latter warned that he will walk out of WrestleMania 37 as the new champion.

However, Edge never revealed if he will go after the WWE Title. Meanwhile, McIntyre's friend Sheamus joined the ring and intentionally hit him with a Brogue Kick as he wanted to insert himself in the title picture.

WWE United States Title Match was the opening contest of Raw in which Riddle challenged Bobby Lashley in a singles encounter. Lashley grabbed his opponent with The Hurt Lock while Riddle was on the apron and Lashley was in the ring.

The referee tried to break things up but Lashley didn't let go of the hold, leading to a disqualification. After the match, Lashley continued to punish Riddle with the submission hold.

Later, Randy Orton was convulsive over how Edge eliminated him to win the Royal Rumble match. The Viper intended to ruin Edge's WrestleMania main-event opportunity by challenging Edge to a match. Raw commentators confirmed the match for later in the night.

Next up, Xavier Woods continued his feud with RETRIBUTION leader Ali by competing in a rematch. Kofi Kingston was at ringside for his tag partner Woods. Kofi leaped off the steel steps on RETRIBUTION members Slapjack and T-Bar as they tried to interfere. Woods seized the opportunity and picked up a roll-up win over Ali.

Later on the show, The Miz and John Morrison hosted Miz TV with Bad Bunny as special guest. They expected an apology from the rapper but instead Bunny introduced Raw's newest superstar Damien Priest who delivered a huge clothesline to Miz.

Afterwards, Priest competed in his debut match against The Miz who instructed John Morrison to hand over Money in the Bank briefcase so that he can use it for a cheap shot. Bunny prevented him from doing so as he hit Morrison with a microphone. Priest used this distraction and The Reckoning finisher on Miz for the victory.

RAW Tag Team Championships were on the line as Lucha House Party competed against the champions, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. Shelton knocked Lince Dorado off the apron with a knee-strike after which Cedric downed Gran Metallik with a jumping knee. Shelton then executed a Paydirt on Metallik to get the pinfall win and retain the tandem belts.

Next up, Charlotte Flair and Asuka vs. Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose was the lineup for a number-one Contender’s Triple Threat match for the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Naomi downed Rose while Charlotte Flair delivered a Natural Selection to put away Brooke, but Ric Flair and Lacey Evans came out to distract Charlotte as Naomi suddenly hit Asuka with the rear-view to get the win and become new contenders.

Drew McIntyre appeared in an interview to address the earlier attack by Sheamus on Raw. The Champion says it will be an honor to face Edge at WrestleMania 37, but for now, he has no problem in facing Sheamus in a title match.

Veteran Carlito made his Raw return as he teamed up with Jeff Hardy for a tag team match against Elias and Jaxson Ryker. Carlito countered a belly-to-belly suplex attempt from Elias with his pendant Backstabber. He then knocked Ryker off the ring apron before tagging in Hardy who leaped off the top rope with the Swanton Bomb for the win.

Alexa Bliss competed against her former tag team partner Nikki Cross in a singles contest. She continuously played mind-games with Cross who was trying to capitalize with some offensive moves. After digesting a clothesline and a splash in the corner, Bliss, captivated by The Fiend, delivered a Sister Abigail to pick up the win.

In the main event, Edge was in control of Randy Orton until he received a thumb to the eye. Orton then slammed him through the announce table before bringing him back to the ring for a ring-draped DDT.

Orton readied himself for an RKO but he saw Alexa Bliss seated on the top rope with blood coming out of her face. Edge took advantage and charged in with a Spear to pick up the win as Raw immediately went off air.