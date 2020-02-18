WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 17, 2020

Plus, a tag team match was also scheduled on the show which saw the return of the Bulgarian Brute. Also on the show, Seth Rollins hosted a 'sermon' to 'preach to the masses' at the Angel of Winds Arena in Everett, Washington.

Check out the results of Raw in Washington:

Randy Orton came out to open Raw and was welcomed with thunderous boos from the fans. Matt Hardy soon joined him in the ring sporting a neck brace as doctors did not approve him for competition as he suffered a brutal attack last week.

But he wanted to fight Orton with a steel chair in hand. Orton threw the chair back into Hardy's face and planted him with an RKO. After a vicious beatdown, Orton performed a Con-chair-to through the steel steps to lay down Hardy.

Next up on the show, Erick Rowan came out with his secret pet inside a cage for the opening contest of the night against Aleister Black. Rowan hit a Jackknife Powerbomb to take initial control of the match. He went for the Iron Claw Chokeslam but got hit with a Black Mass kick. Another Black Mass followed on Rowan as Aleister picked up the win with authority.

Later on the show, a video package from WWE NXT Takeover Portland was played in which Charlotte Flair challenged Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship match at WrestleMania 36. Flair was out next on the show to cut a heel promo and to add hype to the big title match before she left the ring.

Next up on Raw, a Triple Threat Match for the WWE 24/7 Title took place with the lineup of R-Truth vs. Mojo Rawley vs. Riddick Moss. Truth hit Mojo with childhood hero John Cena's Five Knuckle Shuffle. Mojo then blocked the Attitude Adjustment but Moss rolled up Mojo from behind to win back the 24/7 Title.

The ring announcer introduced Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre who had a singles contest on Raw against MVP. The former Intercontinental Champion hit the big Yakuza Kick in the corner in the early moments only to get hit back by a Futureshock DDT. McIntyre netxt nailed a Claymore Kick on MVP to pick up an easy win.

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch came out on the show with a bag full of money, which she claimed was an advanced payment of fine to WWE for what she will do to Shayna Baszler when they come face to face. Baszler came on the big screen to say that she will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match to get a title shot soon. The verbal confrontation ended the segment.

"This is me payin' my fine up front for what I'm going to do when I cross paths with @QoSBaszler next!" - @BeckyLynchWWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/KLyPbmWlUA — WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2020

"Everything ABOUT this is laid out perfectly for ME to be the one who takes your title at @WrestleMania."@QoSBaszler has no doubt she's punching her ticket to face @BeckyLynchWWE at #WrestleMania when she's inside the Elimination Chamber... #Raw pic.twitter.com/8muPJ5SAyj — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) February 18, 2020

Angel Garza and Bobby Lashley competed in a tag team match against Rusev and Humberto Carrillo. Lashley hit a spear at ringside to Carrillo. Rusev capitalized inside the ring with Flying Headbutt and The Accolade submission move on Garza. Lashley tried to intercept but received a Machka Kick from Rusev. Garza took this opportunity to roll up Rusev for the win.

Natalya competed against one half of WWE Women's Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors, Kairi Sane, next on WWE Raw. Sane blocked a Sharpshooter attempt to drop her opponent with a big fist. Nattie delivered a Discuss Clothesline to come back and went outside the ring to confront Asuka. As the referee was distracted by Sane, Asuka dropped Natalya on the floor and Sane picked up the win via a count-out.

The Viking Raiders ruined the sermon delivered by Seth Rollins on WWE Raw. Erik and Ivar hammered away on AOP and Murphy as Seth Rollins watched from ringside. Soon Kevin Owens appeared to deliver a Stunner on Rollins and lay him out.

AJ Styles returned on WWE Raw with his OC buddies to talk about the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy Gauntlet Match set for Super ShowDown. Ricochet interfered to issue a challenge. Karl Anderson accepted it to set up an impromptu match. Ricochet nailed a Shooting Star Press on Anderson who countered with a big boot followed by a Spinebuster. But Ricochet soon connected with a big Superkick to get the win.

The main event of this week's WWE RAW featured Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders vs. Murphy and The Authors of Pain. Murphy missed a top rope move which allowed Owens to deliver the Pop-up Powerbomb on him. Vikings sent AOP out of the equation with a suicidal dive whereas Owens hit Murphy with a Stunner.

But Rollins hit him with the Universal title to disqualify the match. Rollins, Murphy, and AOP tried to beat the babyfaces down but the Street Profits made the save. They forced Rollins and Co. to retreat as the show went off the air.