WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: February 24, 2020

Also on the show, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar returned, while the Women’s Champion and her current rival were in the building to tease a heated face-off. All of this and more were in-store for the show which took place at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

Check out how Raw before Super ShowDown panned out:

The show opened with Randy Orton who came out to address his recent heinous acts. The hometown hero Kevin Owens came out to a thunderous pop from the fans after Orton issued an apology for his attack on Edge. Owens was unhappy about what The Viper did to the Hall of Famer and issued a challenge to him. Orton chose to walk away from the ring instead of a fight to end the opening segment.

The opening match of RAW was Angel Garza vs Humberto Carrillo in which the latter dominated the early part of the contest. Garza came back with a Superkick but Carrillo had a close fall after a Spanish Fly. In the end, Zelina Vega distracted Carrillo to help Garza get the win via a roll-up.

Ricochet vs. Luke Gallows was the next matchup on Raw where the number one contender for the WWE Championship picked up an easy win. The high flying superstar connected with two Superkicks followed by a Shooting Star Press off the top rope to pick up the big victory. Gallows and Anderson didn't look happy about it and attacked Aleister Black at backstage along with AJ Styles.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar came out next along with his advocate general Paul Heyman, who cut a promo on his client's title defense at this Thursday night's Super ShowDown. The duo left the ring after the short promo session was over.

Erick Rowan vs. Aleister Black was the next matchup on Raw as the Dutch Destroyer came out limping to the ring to sell the OC's attack. Rowan put Black into the ring post with a powerbomb to further hurt him. Rowan wasted time at ringside and went right into a Black Mass from Black to digest the loss.

A video package aired on the show where Michael Cole interviewed Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre on his WrestleMania main event opportunity.

R-Truth was out on Raw next for the 'winter season premiere' of Truth TV with guests Bobby Lashley and Lana. This ended up in a match between Truth and Lashley. Truth performed some of the signature moves of John Cena to get early momentum. But Lashley blocked an Attitude Adjustment attempt and nailed Truth with a spear to pick up an easy win.

Later on Raw, a contract signing session took place for the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber match where Asuka, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler put their signs on paper. Afterwards, a brawl broke out betweem them. Baszler stood tall in the end, but Becky Lynch came out to pounce on her. These two fought until the officials separated them.

The next scheduled match between Murphy and Angelo Dawkins was disqualified due to Seth Rollins' mid-match attack. Montez Ford made the save and invited Rollins for a match. So the next bout was underway between the two. After initial quick moves by Ford, Rollins hit a Buckle Bomb followed by a huge Powerbomb to counter. Ford tried to come back with a DDT but missed a Frogsplash. However, Rollins planted him with a Frogsplash in the end for the victory.

The main event of WWE Raw took place between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens which ended in utter chaos. Seth Rollins and his buddies interfered to distract Owens who was in control. The Viking Raiders and Street Profits took out the heels. Orton hit a ring-draped DDT on Owens to take advantage of the distraction. The referee suddenly announced Orton as the winner via the fastest pinfall count.

Rollins tried to hand over a chair to Orton for an attack but Owens fended him away with a chair on his own. The Prizefighter then revealed the biased referee was sporting a Seth Rollins t-shirt. So Owens ended up sending the referee through a table amid huge cheers from the fans to send the show off-air.