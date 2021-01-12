WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: January 11, 2021

The champion's positive test meant that Triple H had to fill in to rekindle a feud with bitter rival Randy Orton in the altered main event. Also, the show witnessed the turnbuckles collapse, while Ric Flair also turned heel on his daughter when the show aired from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

WWE Hall of Famer Triple H opened this week’s Raw to have a confrontation with Randy Orton. He had some serious problems with Orton's disrespect towards the Legends for months.

In return, Orton challenged him to a match but Triple H denied the proposal. Orton then taunted his former Evolution partner by name-dropping Stephanie McMahon. This led Triple H to hit Orton to send him out of the ring.

Later, Charlotte Flair competed against Lacey Evans in the opening match of RAW where the latter dedicated the match to Ric Flair. The Hall of Famer was present at ringside and lifted Evans' legs to the ropes to save her from a loss.

Ric then held Charlotte's leg, causing Evans to fall on top of Charlotte for the pin to win. Evans embraced Ric on the ramp and revealed they're going to celebrate the win in a hotel.

Next up on Raw, Jeff Hardy featured in a quick match against Jaxson Ryker where Elias provided distraction and Ryker took advantage by rolling up Hardy for the win. The referee never saw that Ryker used Hardy's tights for the leverage.

An irate Hardy then challenged Elias to a match which was readily accepted. Hardy survived a Modified Drift Away from Elias to counter with the Twist of Fate. He successfully executed the Swanton Bomb to get the pinfall victory.

Later, Sheamus and Keith Lee decided to team up to take on The Miz and John Morrison. At one point of the match, Lee attempted a splash on Morrison in the corner that caused the turnbuckles to break and bring down the ring ropes. Lee was in full control of the match until Sheamus tagged himself in and deliver a Brogue Kick for the win.

Lee wasn’t happy about Sheamus stealing that win. The two decided to compete against each other in a singles contest right away. Sheamus hit a flying clothesline followed by a knee strike for a near fall. He continued hammering on Lee without realizing that Lee was raising his body in the air. Lee successfully dropped Sheamus with the Spirit Bomb to get the win.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre appeared on Raw through a prerecorded message to remind people how they should be cautious while dealing with the COVID-19. He assured everybody that he'll be back in the ring soon. Plus, he also accepted Goldberg’s challenge to make the WWE Title match official at Royal Rumble.

Next up on Raw, T-Bar of RETRIBUTION competed in a short match against one half of the New Day, Xavier Woods. Ali distracted Woods allowing T-Bar to connect with a big knee for the win.

Meanwhile, Bobby Lashley defended his United States Championship against Riddle on Raw with MVP in his corner. Riddle delivered the Floating Bro but missed the Final Flash. Lashley then drove him to the mat before applying the Hurt Lock for a submission win.

A frustrated Riddle then challenged MVP to a match which starte straight away. The contest was disqualified as Lashley hit a sudden Spear on Riddle. The Hurt Business members then delivered a beatdown on Riddle before they left the scene.

Later, Drew Gulak received a match against AJ Styles with the stipulation of the match stating that if Gulak won then he could enter the Royal Rumble match. With Omos backing up AJ during the match, Gulak was literally terrified. AJ nailed his opponent with a Phenomenal Forearm for a quick and easy win.

Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax competed in a tag team match against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Baszler neutralized Brooke with a back-breaker while Jax hit a huge splash on both her opponents in the corner.

Jax later went for a top rope splash but Baszler tagged in and locked in the Kirifuda Clutch for the submission victory over Rose. Jax wasn’t happy with Baszler stealing the spotlight, this way.

Triple H vs Randy Orton was the main event of this week’s WWE RAW after the heated confrontation in the opening segment. After the initial blows, Triple H decided to pull out his pendant Sledgehammer from under the ring. The lights then started flickering and the hammer went on fire.

As the lights fully came back on, Triple H was missing, but Alexa Bliss stood in the middle of the ring and threw a fireball at Orton’s face. Orton cried in pain, stumbling around trying to get back on his feet as Raw came to an end.