WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: July 29, 2019

A main-event match between Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler, a Samoan Summit, a women's match which saw Raw women's champion return to action for first time since Extreme Rules and finally there were two title changes on last night's show that ended in a huge brawl.

Here are the results from Raw in Arkansas:

An interesting Mosh Pit Mixed Tag Team Match for the WWE 24/7 Title between Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle vs. R-Truth and Carmella kicked off Raw. Truth easily pinned Maverick to retain the gold. Mike Kanellis then defeated him to become the new champion as utter chaos broke in the ring.

Mike ran backstage and locked himself in a room where his pregnant wife Maria asked him to open the door. Mike refused as Maria said if he does not open the door, she will kick him in the ******! Mike finally opened the door to let Maria in.

A Gauntlet Match was next on Raw which featured Rey Mysterio, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, Ricochet, and Andrade. The match stipulation was that the winner will become the number one contender for WWE United States Championship at Summerslam.

Rey started the match with Cesaro and pinned him after a 619 and a splash. Next, Zayn was eliminated with a roll-up after which Andrade joined the match to pin Rey with a Hammerlock DDT.

Ricochet then saved Rey from a post-match beatdown and pinned Andrade with a 630-splash to book a rematch against AJ Styles at Summerslam.

The camera then cut to backstage after the match as we saw Maria Kanellis order her husband to lie down on his back. A referee counted three as Maria became the new 24/7 Champion.

She issued a challenge to the male roster if anybody would dare to fight a pregnant woman. Plus, she also revealed that she has an appointment with the doctor on Thursday and she will be ready if anybody shows up trying to pin her.

Next up, Alexa Bliss entered Raw with Nikki Cross to host an episode of "A Moment of Bliss". We saw footage from earlier in the night where Fit Finlay and Natalya were working out in the ring with three enhancement talents, in an empty arena before the show.

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch ran towards the ring, hit Finlay and attacked Natalya. Bliss took a swipe at Becky for the incident and added this is not expected from a champion. Becky soon appeared on the tron and warned Bliss about her comments and also said they will compete in a match later in the night.

Later, a solid Triple Threat Match for the Raw Tag Team Titles took place between The Usos, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson and The Revival. Jimmy Uso attempted a splash off the top rope but Dawson moved out of the way. Dash made the tag and hit Jimmy with the Shatter Machine. Jey neutralized them as Anderson hit a Spinebuster on Jey and tagged in Gallows to execute the Magic Killer to become the new tag champs.

Next up in a tag team matchup, The Viking Raiders defeated two rookies named Cole Carter and Johnny James with a Viking Experience in another squash match.

Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss was the next matchup on Raw where the champion dominated for the most part. Bliss hurt herself while receiving an Exploder Suplex as the trainers declared her incompetent. Nikki Cross then competed in a match against Becky to receive a Manhandle Slam and digest the pinfall loss. Bliss and Cross then attacked Becky as Natalya hit the ring and locked the Sharpshooter on the champion before challenging her to a submission match at Summerslam.

Seth Rollins took on Dolph Ziggler in the next matchup on Raw. Ziggler made his entrance with Shawn Michaels' music mocking the legend. Seth took control of the match with a snapmare followed by a kick but Ziggler hit back with a Jumping DDT and a Zig-Zag.

Rollins came back with a Superkick, but Brock Lesnar arrived to attack Rollins to disqualify the match. Lesnar hurt Rollins with multiple F-5s on a steel chair thereafter. EMTs carried Rollins to the backstage area where a backstage brawl broke out involving The Usos, OC, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe. Lesnar appeared there too and hit Rollins with another F-5 on the stretcher before he was loaded into an ambulance.

The backstage brawl proceeded to the main event segment of Raw as Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe continued the fight. Drew McIntyre, Cedric Alexander, The Usos and The OCs joined them to take the fight around the arena. Cedric leaped off the Raw stage to take out the heels in an incredible stunt. Roman Reigns soon downed the OCs with a Superman Punch after which Usos delivered a double superkick on Samoa Joe. Roman Reigns then finished off Joe with his pendant spear and celebrated with his brethren to end the show.