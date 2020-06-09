WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: June 8, 2020

Also on the show, the new women's tag team champions made their presence felt to set up a huge triple threat tag team match, while Charlotte Flair faced Asuka in a rematch at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the recap of Raw before Backlash 2020:

Charlotte Flair vs Asuka was to open this week's WWE Raw but the new women's tag team champions Sasha Banks and Bayley interrupted to brag about their victory on SmackDown. The IIconics arrived to inform that they will challenge the tag champs for the title at Backlash. They also announced the modified opening contest of the night.

The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Asuka and Charlotte Flair was the first match lineup on WWE Raw. Asuka and Flair didn't go along but yet managed to pick up the win.

Flair delivered a big boot on Billie Kay and went for a top rope Moonsault when Asuka tagged herself in and applied the Asuka Lock for the submission victory. An unhappy Flair leveled Asuka with a Clothesline after the match.

Seth Rollins hosted a segment where Rey Mysterio appeared live via satellite on Raw. Upon Rollins' invitation, Mysterio informed that he and his son, Dominik will appear on the show only when the doctors clear him for in-ring competition. Aleister Black came out and knocked Rollins' head off with a big kick.

"You're gonna pay. You're gonna pay for what you did to me and what you put my family through." - @reymysterio to @WWERollins #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/zZnJOCEdcv — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 9, 2020

Austin Theory and Murphy vs. Humberto Carrillo and Aleister Black took place, next on Raw. Carrillo dived out of the rope to send Theory to the barrier whereas Black hit a big kick on Murphy to pick a quick win. After the match, Rollins came out putting on Rey Mysterio’s mask and delivered a three-on-two beating on the two babyface stars.

Christian returned on WWE Raw to host The Peep Show with WWE Hall of Famer Edge being the special guest on the show. He tried to inspire Edge for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at Backlash by mentioning the latter's late mother. Edge was speechless in an intense moment when Randy Orton appeared on the big screen to taunt him some more and forced him to leave the ring.

A Triple Threat match took place with the lineup of Kevin Owens vs. Andrade vs. Angel Garza to determine the #1 Contender for the WWE United States Championship. Owens attacked Garza and Andrade from behind before the match started to seek retribution from last week.

In the match, he dodged a Wing Clipper from Garza and hit back with a Stunner. Andrade came from behind and drop-kicked Owens out of the ring and then got the pinfall victory over Garza. He will now face Apollo Crews at Backlash pay-per-view.

MVP hosted another episode of the VIP Lounge on Raw which saw WWE Champion Drew McIntyre invading instead of the original guest Bobby Lashley. McIntyre traded some verbal shots with MVP before Lashley arrived at the ring and confronted. McIntyre took out MVP with Glasgow Kiss Headbutt before the next match proceeded.

MVP and Bobby Lashley teamed up against The Viking Raiders in a tag team match on WWE RAW. Lashley dominated the match to get a quick win as he put down Ivar with a Big Spear and applied the Full Nelson to pass out Erik. Once the match was over, McIntyre connected with the Claymore Kick on Lashley to send him out of the ring.

Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka was the main event of RAW that was interrupted by Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley. They joined the commentary table to throw expert comments on the match until The IIconics showed up from behind and destroyed them on the ramp. They put out Bayley with the Fall of Grace from the announce table.

Meanwhile, the match progressed inside the ring where Flair had a near fall after hitting her opponent with a Spear. Asuka came back with a big kick when Nia Jax appeared on the ramp.

Asuka ran down and dropped her with a Hip Attack. Flair took advantage of the distraction as she delivered a big boot on Asuka for the win. Jax recovered and entered the ring to plant Asuka with a Samoan Drop. She stood tall and stared down her Backlash opponent to close this week's RAW.

Final results of Raw before Backlash:

• Sasha Banks & Bayley and The IIconics interrupted Asuka before her match with Charlotte Flair

• Asuka & Charlotte Flair defeated The IIconics and Sasha Banks & Bayley

• Rey Mysterio vowed to make Seth Rollins pay

• Aleister Black & Humberto Carrillo def. Murphy & Austin Theory

• Randy Orton promised to break Edge at Backlash

• The Decathlon between The Street Profits & The Viking Raiders ended in a 5-5 tie

• Andrade def. Angel Garza and Kevin Owens to earn a United States Championship Match at Backlash

• Bobby Lashley & MVP defeated The Viking Raiders

• Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka