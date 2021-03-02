WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 1, 2021

Also on the show, the tag team titles were defended, Charlotte Flair was in action and Randy Orton's feud with his nemesis continued at the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Check out the results and recap of RAW:

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked things off for Raw to compete in a scheduled match with Sheamus. But before that, he offered a promo to clarify his goal to get back the WWE Title and main-event WrestleMania, one more time.

The Miz and MVP appeared, afterward to hype up the WWE title match for the night before Sheamus finally came out to start a brawl with McIntyre at ringside. The referee rang the match bell as the show came back from a commercial. The physical fight saw McIntyre connect with a Futureshock DDT followed by Sheamus' own White Noise maneuver off the second rope.

The Celtic Warrior kicked out and hit an Alabama Slam. He later charged in with the Brogue Kick but McIntyre caught him mid-air with a Claymore Kick to receive a huge win.

Nia Jax ragdolled with her opponent Naomi in a singles contest. She almost passed out Naomi with the Bear Hug submission before connecting with a Samoan Drop. Jax then hit a Powerbomb to get an easy win.

Braun Strowman was in the ring declaring his frustrations over recent bookings on Raw. This week, he was put in a tag title match with a mystery partner. Shane McMahon came out and informed him that WWE Producer Adam Pearce would be teaming up with him and the match would go down, right there.

RAW Tag Team Titles Match with the lineup of Braun Strowman and Adam Pearce vs. Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin went down next. Strowman was on the verge of a win after the Running Powerslam on Shelton but Shane yelled at him to tag in Pearce. A confused Strowman did so as Pearce entered the ring only to be rolled up by Shelton.

Damian Priest vs Elias was the next match on Raw with Bad Bunny and Jaxson Ryker at the corner of the two respective participants. A cheap shot from Ryker allowed Elias to capitalize as he hit a big knee in mid-air for a close 2 count. Priest countered with a Bell Clap move followed by successful execution of Hit the Lights finisher to secure the win.

Randy Orton was set for a backstage interview with Kayla Braxton but Alexa Bliss was shown on TV who started talking about The Fiend’s impending return. Orton started coughing like last week as he hurried away from the scene.

Bobby Lashley appeared twice to compete in his scheduled match against The Miz. Even the referee officially started the match by ringing the bell but the champion walked away resulting in a count-out. Lashley was seething and met Shane McMahon who promised that a proper title match will go down by the end of the night.

Charlotte Flair was out next to compete in a match against Shayna Baszler. Before the competition, Flair informed that WWE Raw Women's Champion Asuka was at home due to injury. When she comes back, Flair will be the first in line to challenge for the title.

Jax and Baszler double-teamed to hurt Flair, before the match. But The Queen still fought back to get rid of a Kirifuda Clutch and counter with Natural Selection to secure the pinfall victory in a short match.

Riddle and Lucha House Party competed in a tag team match against RETRIBUTION members Slapjack, T-Bar, and Mace. Dorado of LHP hit Slapjack with a Superkick followed by a Splash to get a big win as RETRIBUTION leader Ali was furious.

He quickly challenged Riddle in a singles contest to show his followers a lesson. Eventually, Mace and T-Bar distracted Riddle helping Ali to capitalize with a double knees Facebuster for the win. He continued gloating about the win once the match was finished.

Shane McMahon made the WWE Championship match a Lumberjack match to ensure that The Miz doesn't escape the ring. So multiple superstars of WWE RAW surrounded the ring during the main event between Lashley and Miz.

The challenger hit a Spinebuster on the champion before sending him outside as the Lumberjacks pounced on him. A beaten Miz was sent back to the ring as Lashley applied the Hurt Lock on him.

Miz had no choice but to tap out as Lashley won the match via submission to become the new WWE Champion. Lashley punished Miz, some more with the Hurt Lock before posing on him with the belt as the show came to an end.