WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: March 8, 2021

Check out the results and recap from the show that went at from the Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Bobby Lashley defended his WWE Title against the Miz in Raw opener. After early domination by the champion, The Miz shoved him into the ring post to get some momentum. But Lashley hit back with an All-Mighty Spinebuster before applying the Hurt Lock for an easy submission win to retain the title.

Meanwhile at backstage, Sheamus pounced on Drew McIntyre with a blindside attack. An irate McIntyre then went to Shane McMahon to demand a rematch against Sheamus with No Disqualification stipulation and it was made official.

Shane-O-Mac then arrived in the ring as per the demand of Braun Strowman who was livid about WWE keeping him aside from title opportunities. Shane walked up to him and simply stated 'I apologize' before leaving the ring. He didn't have anything else to say which left Strowman in confusion.

Sheamus vs Drew McIntyre under No DQ rules, took place on Raw which ended in a No Contest. After a hellacious battle between the two, both the opponents charged in with steel ring steps and hurt each other in the process. The referee checked on them and determined that they cannot continue.

Xavier Woods (with Kofi Kingston) competed against Raw Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin. (with Cedric Alexander) Woods hit a Forearm Shimer but Benjamin countered. Instead of capitalizing, Benjamin talked trash to Kofi that allowed Woods to get the win via a small package. It was announced that next week, The New Day will challenge Benjamin and Alexander for the tag titles.

WWE United States Champion Riddle competed in a non-title match against Slapjack of RETRIBUTION who countered a Final Flash with a knee-to-the-face. Riddle kicked out and hit the Final Flash before hitting the Bro Derek for the pinfall win.

Shane McMahon again addressed Braun Strowman, this time from the ramp, only to prove how a big man like him is stupid. A fuming Strowman chased him, backstage as Shane seemed to have escaped riding an SUV. But he actually hid in a place and waved at Strowman saying 'so stupid,' who has his back to him.

Women's Tag Team Titles were on the line where Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defended against Lana and Naomi. Nia also introduced Reginald by her side as he was fired by Carmella on SmackDown.

Reginald grabbed Naomi’s foot to distract her. Lana tagged in and hit a baseball slide on Reginald. Jax avalanched Lana into Naomi before viciously powerbomb-ing her for the pinfall win to retain.

Randy Orton wanted a match against AJ Styles as the latter was running his mouth about The Fiend and Alexa Bliss troubling Orton, lately. So Orton vs Styles went down on Raw main event segment. Styles had the Calf Crusher applied but Orton got out of it and signaled for the RKO.

Suddenly, the lights became purple, and Alexa Bliss appeared on the tron in the middle of a pentagram. She played with a Jack in the Box, but stops it before “pop goes the weasel.” She blew out a match as the ring posts exploded with fire. Orton started throwing up that black liquid from his mouth, again.

Styles leaped off the top rope to take out Orton with a Phenomenal Forearm for the pinfall win. Orton was recovering in the ring as Bliss was laughing at him to send the show off-air.