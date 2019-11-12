WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: November 11, 2019

NXT invasion continued as did the buildups for Survivor Series on the show in which two huge tag team matches took place along side the women's tag team championship match.

Check out the results from the night that was hosted by the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England:

WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch opened the show with a promo on Survivor Series before Charlotte Flair joined her and two joined hands to challenge The Kabuki Warriors, Asuka and Kairi Sane for the women's tag team championships in the opening contest.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler was at ringside and she was attacked by SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley during the match. This distraction allowed Asuka to pin Becky and retain the titles. Bayley also gave some cheapshots to Becky once the match was over.

Next up, Drew McIntyre met Sin Cara on Raw in one-on-one match which was a squash contest. McIntyre hit a big powerbomb and followed up with the pendant Claymore Kick to get the win.

Later, a 1-on-2 Handicap Match took place on Raw for the WWE 24/7 Championship between R-Truth vs. The Singh Brothers. It ended in disqualification as the Singh Brothers decided to run away to the locker room during the match. They accidentally entered a room where Rowan was in and received a beatdown from the monster.

Seth Rollins was out next on Raw to talk about Survivor Series and issued an open challenge to the locker room or rather the best that United Kingdom has to offer against him. Imperium of NXT UK - WWE UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe came out to a thunderous reception from the crowd. WALTER accepted the challenge laid by Rollins to set up a match, right away.

The singles contest was eventually disqualified as the Imperium pulled Rollins out during the matchup. This led Kevin Owens and The Street Profits to come down to the ring to save Rollins.

So, an eight-man tag team match was announced thereafter featuring all the superstars involved in the segment. Ford downed WALTER with a dive on the announce table after which Owens delivered a Stunner on Aichner. In the end, Rollins nailed a Stomp on Wolfe to pick up the victory.

Another short matchup happened next on Raw where Andrade competed against Cedric Alexander. Cedric was close to picking up the win after performing a Flatliner on Andrade. But Zelina Vega jumped on the apron to cause distraction which allowed Andrade to connect with the Hammerlock DDT to get the easy win.

Lana was out netx on Raw to reveal that she is pregnant, courtesy Rusev. Her soon-to-be ex-husband appeared in the ring to confront her only to receive some slaps. Lana jumped on Rusev’s back when Bobby Lashley appeared on the scene. And the Dominator destroyed Rusev as Lana watched on. Lashley then joined Lana on the stage to reveal that she was lying and the pair started kissing on the ramp to end the segment.

Rowan squashed an enhancement talent named Soner Dursun with the Iron Claw slam. He brought a mystery item along with hime, but refused to reveal it and instead headed to the backstage.

WWE Raw tag team champions The Viking Raiders competed next against Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews. Despite the resistance shown by the NXT UK roster members, the tag champs hit the Viking Experience to get a quick victory.

Randy Orton, Ricochet and Humberto Carrillo vs. The OC - Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and the WWE United States Champion AJ Styles was the main event of this week’s WWE Raw.

Orton was in full control of the match after his pendant DDT on Styles off the apron and that's when Anderson tried to interfere. Humberto dived out of the ring to put down Gallows and Anderson.

Orton then connected with an RKO on Styles before tagging in Humberto who nailed a Moonsault on Styles to get the pinfall win. Ricochet shared an intense look with Randy Orton to end this week’s episode of WWE Raw.