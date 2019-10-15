WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: October 14, 2019

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch opened the show informing that Sasha Banks was not cleared to compete in the scheduled match against her. So Charlotte Flair became her new opponent. Flair gave big boots, spears and locked in the Figure Four but still managed to get the victory. Becky then rolled up a frustrated Flair to have the win and get the first Draft pick for Raw.

Stephanie McMahon came out on the podium to announce Universal Champion Seth Rollins stays on Raw whereas WWE Champion Brock Lesnar moves to SmackDown. Charlotte Flair arrives on Raw and so does Andrade with her manager Zelina Vega whereas The New Day stays on SmackDown.

Andrade vs. Ali was the second matchup on RAW. Zelina Vega cut a heel promo to put over Andrade before the match began. Andrade sent Ali into the corner and followed with a big knee to the face for a two count. Ali sent Andrade to the floor and went hit a suicidal dive. Vega took him down on the floor as Andrade capitalized hitting the Hammerlock DDT to get the win.

The second-round Draft picks were next, where Stephanie McMahon announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, Rusev and Aleister Black are staying on RAW whereas Daniel Bryan and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley will be staying on SmackDown.

RAW Tag Team Championship Match was next, where The Viking Raiders competed against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler hit Erik with a big Zig Zag into the steel chairs against the barrier and followed up with Spinebuster-Zig Zag combo for a near fall. Erik came back with a springboard elbow and tagged in Ivar to connect with the Viking Experience to get the win and become the new Raw tag team champions.

Round three of WWE Draft took place next as Stephanie McMahon announced the newest picks. Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo, and Erick Rowan were chosen on Raw whereas WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura alongside Sami Zayn and Ali went to SmackDown.

Aleister Black competed against Eric Young in the next matchup on Raw. Black caught Young with a big kick while he was standing on the apron. Black soon landed a Running Knee on Young and then applied the new Dark Ritual Submission to pick up the win.

The fourth round Draft picks were disclosed by Stephanie McMahon where Buddy Murphy, Jinder Mahal, and WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth got selected on Raw whereas Dolph Ziggler-Robert Roode and Carmella went ahead to SmackDown.

The OCs - WWE United States Champion AJ Styles, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson have a backstage confrontation with The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins before pouncing on the NXT tag champs with a blindside attack.

Ricochet faced Shelton Benjamin, next on Raw to springboard in from the apron and hit a flying clothesline on Benjamin. He followed up with a standing Shooting Star Press for a close 2 count. Benjamin countered with a big knee and went for a belly-to-belly superplex but Ricochet landed on his feet. Ricochet then landed the Recoil successfully on for the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler hosted a contract signing segment between Tyson Fury and Braun Strowman for their matchup at WWE Crown Jewel. Strowman stated that he'll be damned if Fury uses him as a stepping stone of his pro-wrestling career. He then broke the contract table with one fist. Fury also cut a furious promo before signing the contract and then broke the ink pen. The two had a staredown before the segment ended.

Stephanie McMahon appeared on the stage to announce the fifth round of Draft picks. Samoa Joe, Akira Tozawa and Shelton Benjamin were picked on RAW while The Miz and King Baron Corbin were chosen SmackDown.

Buddy Murphy vs. Cedric Alexander was the next matchup on Raw where Murphy launched Cedric face-first into the turnbuckles. He connected with some furious knee strikes but Cedric kicked out at two. Cedric countered with a Suicidal Dive but Murphy nailed him with a Springboard Flatliner. He superkicked Cedric and hit back to back a sitdown powerbomb and the Murphy's Law to pick up the win.

The final round of Draft picks was up next where Rey Mysterio, Titus O’Neil, and Liv Morgan were picked by Raw while Elias and Chad Gable were sent to SmackDown.

The Kabuki Warriors- Asuka and Kairi Sane competed against Natalya and Lacey Evans in a tag team match. Natalya took control hitting a German Suplex on Asuka and locked in the Sharpshooter. Kairi Sane broke the hold hitting a Bulldog on Nattie before Asuka charged in with a hip attack. The tag champs then beat down Nattie thereafter until Evans received the tag and dropped Sane with a Women's Right. But Asuka was the legal woman who rolled up Evans from the back to get the win.

The screen immediately cut to Bray Wyatt who was hosting a Firefly Funhouse segment in the closing moments of Raw. Seth Rollins appeared from the back and attacked Wyatt before setting fire to a table. He then turned it over as the entire Funhouse caught on fire. The Fiend's face continued flashing onto the screen as this Draft night of RAW came to an end.