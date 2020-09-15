WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 14, 2020

Meanwhile, a Champions vs Champions showdown featuring the tandem champs from both Raw and SmackDown, and the WWE Champion's return to action was also in store at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre kicked off the show with a promo on his title match with Randy Orton, which could now be an Ambulance Match. WWE Producer Adam Pearce appeared on the stage to reveal Orton’s serious injury after McIntyre's attack. Pearce then added that if Orton's unable to be cleared before Clash of Champions, then Keith Lee could replace him, only if Lee can win his scheduled match with McIntyre, later in the night.

The Street Profits faced Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Champions vs Champions match, which was the opening match of Raw. In the match, Nakamura was taken out after being hit by the steel steps. Cesaro neutralized Ford by hitting some uppercuts followed by a Superplex. Dawkins made a blind tag and hit a sudden Cash Out on Cesaro for the pinfall win.

Cedric Alexander, who was accompanied to the ring by Hurt Business, defeated Ricochet in a match. He dodged a 450-splash and countered with a Michinoku Driver. Cedric then finished the job with the Lumbar Check finisher. RETRIBUTION faction then appeared on the big screen to send a message to the entire roster.

RAW Women's Title Match went down next as Mickie James challenged Asuka. The champion dominated the match by punishing Mickie with a single-crab leglock and the Asuka Lock. The referee informed that Mickie can't continue and the match was called off. Asuka's celebration was cut short when Zelina Vega came out and went on a rant to claim a title shot, and then slapped Asuka before she left the scene.

Later on Raw, the United States Champion Bobby Lashley picked up an easy win on Erik after a Gutwrench Powerslam and then locking in the Full Nelson.

The Steel Cage Match went down on Raw with the lineup of Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins. Dominik fought hard to show his resiliency but it wasn’t enough against Rollins who delivered a Suplex off the top of the cage! Two Stomps followed on Dominik for the win. Rollins then attacked Murphy for last week’s failure and then taunted the Mysterio family before he left the ring.

Kevin Owens sought redemption against Aleister Black in a short match on Raw. Owens dropped his opponent with a Superkick and then followed up with a Stunner for the pinfall win.

The Riott Squad defeated Lana and Natalya in a quick match. Morgan manhandled Lana for sometime after which Ruby made the tag and planted Lana with a Riott Kick for the win. Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax then arrived at the scene. Jax put Lana down with a Samoan Drop through the announce table to send a message to their Clash Of Champions opponent, The Riott Squad.

Raw Underground was dominated this week by the debut of Braun Strowman, who dismantled the likes of Dolph Ziggler, Titus O'Neil and Riddick Moss. The behemoth Dabba-Kato wanted to face Strowman but Shane McMahon informed that fight would go down next week.

Drew McIntyre competed in the main event of RAW against Keith Lee. A physical fight went down after they got involved in backstage fights as well. The match got eventually disqualified as Lee dropped McIntyre with a Suplex and then suddenly RETRIBUTION attacked both of them. The Hurt Business arrived and brawled with the heel faction at ringside. McIntyre and Lee leaped off the ring to put down everybody. These two then stared down each other to send the show off-air.