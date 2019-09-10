WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: September 9, 2019

The WWE’s Four-Horsewomen competed in a main-event match for the first time, while there were several other solid matchups alongside the semi-final of King of the Ring tournament at the Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Check out the results from this week’s WWE Raw:

WWE RAW opened with WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin who came out to a big pop from the crowd. He was joined by Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins who signed the contract for the Universal Championship match set for Clash of Champions PPV. The OCs then came out to talk trash about Austin as Strowman and Rollins put them down. Stone Cold then finished the segment hitting a Stunner on AJ making the crowd go wild.

AJ Styles was recovering from the Stone Cold Stunner as Cedric Alexander made his way out to have the opening contest of WWE RAW. He soon took control of the match hitting some offensive moves. A Michinoku Driver and big kicks followed after which Gallows-Anderson attacked him to disqualify the match. The Viking Raiders ran out to make the save who took out the OCs with a Viking Experience.

WWE's campaign for Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month was highlighted in the next segment by none other than Roman Reigns. He brought out several young WWE fans as Michael Cole plugged in ConnorTheCrusher.com as Reigns hugged them to end the segment.

Fans chanted 'This is Awesome' during the next matchup on WWE Raw where Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch teamed up against Sasha Banks and Bayley. Banks and Bayley double-teamed on Becky to gain control. Banks locked in the Banks Statement on Flair which was countered into a Figure Eight by Flair. Banks let go herself out of the hold as Bayley attempted a top rope elbow. She missed and ran into a Natural Selection from Flair to have the pinfall loss.

Rey Mysterio returned to action on WWE RAW against Gran Metalik who represented the Lucha House Party faction. Rey went for an early 619 attempt but Gran dropped him in the floor with a top rope move. Rey came back by sending him face-first into the turnbuckle and a seated senton. He hit the 619 successfully and followed up with a big splash to get the victory.

King of the Ring Quarterfinals Triple Threat featuring Samoa Joe vs. Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin was the next matchup on WWE Raw that witnessed a shocking end. Joe countered Ricochet's top rope move into the Coquina Clutch. Ricochet broke the hold and hit the Recoil followed by the 630-splash. Corbin came from behind and took Ricochet out of the ring. He pinned Joe to advance to the finale of the KOTR tournament.

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya was the next matchup on WWE Raw which was controlled by the latter one who hit an early Discuss Clothesline. She went for the Sharpshooter in the middle of the ring but Evans scrambled for the bottom rope. She took the fight outside and hit a nasty neckbreaker on the floor. After dominating the match for sometimes, she missed a big boot as Nattie applied the Sharpshooter to pick up the win.

The OC, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode teamed up against The Viking Raiders, Cedric Alexander, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in a big 10-man tag team action in the main event of WWE Raw. The entertaining action witnessed Ivar of the Vikings taking out everybody with a top rope move. The legal man Cedric then hit a Lumbar Check on AJ to pin the United States Champion. Stone Cold's music hit the arena as he came out making the fans go crazy. He asked for beer cans to send the show off-air with a celebration in his signature style.