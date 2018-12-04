WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: December 3, 2018

Check out the results of Raw in downtown Houston:

Ronda Rousey kicked off on WWE Raw as she teamed up with Natalya to take on Nia Jax and Tamina. The match never started as the Riott Squad interfered with a table. Jax and Tamina double teamed on Rousey, while the Riotts gave a powerbomb to Natalya through the table.

Alexa Bliss made her way to the ring, next. She reminded us of being the woman-in-charge of the Raw women's division. Sasha Banks and Bayley showed up as per her invitation to be part of another open forum. Fans threw questions at them wanting to know what could be next for them in 2019. The pair pledge to become first-ever women's tag team champions.

Next up, Sasha Banks and Bayley teamed up to take on Mickie James and Alicia Fox in a tag team match. The heels tried to deliver a sneak attack on Sasha-Bayley, but Alexa Bliss converted this into a contest. Bayley shoved Dana Brooke off the apron as Sasha came up with a backbreaker on James. A Bayley to belly followed on James for the victory.

Later, The Lucha House Party met The Revival for the third consecutive week and were leading 2-0. They made it 3-0 as Kalisto landed a Salida Del Sol on Dawson to allow Gran Metallik to hit a springboard senton on him for the win.

Next up on Raw, we saw a Drew McIntyre appreciation night segment hosted by Baron Corbin. The acting GM gifted a gold medal to McIntyre to mock how he annihilated Kurt Angle. McIntyre continued to boast about his dominance for the past few months before Dolph Ziggler cut him off. The Show-Off wanted to take credit for McIntyre's success.

The Scottish Psychopath received a Zig-zag from his former bestie. Corbin announced a match between them right away. McIntyre took control of the match by converting a DDT into a slam. He gave a Glasgow Kiss to Ziggler before Finn Balor walked out to create a distraction. Ziggler took advantage of that and gave a drop-kick, while the referee was looking away. McIntyre later received a superkick to digest a loss against his former tag team partner.

Later, Elias was out on Raw for his musical promo, but Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley interrupted him. Lashley showed Elias his posture which enraged the latter one. He wanted to hit Lashley with the guitar, but the Dominator escaped. Finn Balor showed up to and brought Lio Rush to the ramp. Elias cracked a chair shot on the back of Rush to end the segment.

Booby Roode wanted another shot at the WWE Raw tag team championships. So he had to defeat Drake Maverick in a match. But Corbin converted this into a 3-on-2 handicap match. The lineup became Gable-Roode going up against AOP-Maverick. Gable was in a beaten up state which forced Roode to go solo. AOP had no problems to hit the Super Collider on Roode to get the win.

Later, Dean Ambrose showed up on Raw wearing a gas mask and surrounded by security guards. Seth Rollins cut the trash promo of Ambrose. He put down the security guards. Ambrose got caught next and tried escaping through the crowd. But he gave a cheap shot with the gas mask to Rollins. Two Dirty Deeds followed thereafter to put Rollins down to end the segment.

Heath Slater had a match with Rhyno with the 'loser getting fired from Raw' stipulation. Slater hit his tag team partner with a Neck-breaker to win the short contest. Rhyno walked away from the ring after a match which might have been his last in WWE.

Jinder Mahal wanted a match against Finn Balor and received it. The Singh Brothers were dancing around the ring to distract Balor. Apollo Crews ran out to the ring to keep things neutralized. Balor hit the Coup De Grace successfully on Mahal to get the win. After the match, Drew McIntyre attacked Balor in the backstage area.

In the main event, Ronda Rousey received Ember Moon as her partner to take on Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka. Jax and Tamina attacked Rousey before the match started. But Rousey cleared house with Moon standing by her side. Rousey hit a Superkick on Jax to keep her down. Moon gave an Eclipse to Tamina as Rousey locked in the arm-bar to get the submission win to end Raw.