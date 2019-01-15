WWE Monday Night Raw results with highlights: January 14, 2019

Here are the full results from Raw in Tennessee:

Vince McMahon entered the arena in his limo to kick off the show as Braun Strowman had a promo about his championship match against Brock Lesnar inside the ring. Baron Corbin came out to take a swipe at the Monster Among Men and ran backstage to hide inside the Limo. Strowman chased him and started destroying the vehicle. Mr.McMahon seemed furious about this and cancelled the title match at Royal Rumble. Strowman was escorted out of the building to end the segment.

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Tamina was the opening contest of Raw. Banks dominated the opening moments of the match until Jax took control with a slam. Rousey entered the contest as we headed to a break. Banks hit a Russian Leg Sweep followed by the Bank Statement on Tamina for the win. She blasted Ronda Rousey with verbal jabs once the match was over.

The verbal encounter continued on Raw as we headed to backstage. Natalya and Bayley comforted Rousey and Banks to calm the tensions between the pair. But The Riott Squad interfered to set up a six-woman tag match. Nikki Cross joined Natalya and Bayley for the contest against Riott Squad. Cross hit a modified neckbreaker allowing Bayley to connect with the elbow for the win.

The Lucha House Party squared off against The Revival on Raw. We headed to backstage for a number of interviews even when the match was in progress. Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, Curt Hawkins cut promos about a potential Universal title shot. Back into the match, Dawson hit a DDT on Gran Metallic to pick up a pinfall win.

Mr. McMahon appeared on Raw to announce a new contender at Royal Rumble against Brock Lesnar. John Cena interrupted him saying that he wants a shot at the Universal Title. Drew McIntyre, Finn Balor and Baron Corbin came out next with the same pledge. A brawl broke out after which McIntyre stood tall with a Claymore Kick on Cena. McMahon confirmed a fatal-4-way among these four to decide the next opponent for Brock Lesnar.

Later, Jinder Mahal convinced McMahon why he deserves a title shot against Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. So The Boss announced a one-on-one match against Finn Balor. If Mahal can win he will replace Balor in the Fatal-4-way contender's match. Samir Singh distracted Balor during the entrance which allowed Mahal to deliver a pre-match attack. But Balor had no problems to hit a Sling Blade followed by the Coup De Grace for the win.

Next up, Dean Ambrose put the IC title on the line against Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Rollins threw Ambrose on Lashley to take momentary control. But Lashley soon dominated by hitting a Spinebuster on Rollins and giving a belly-to-belly suplex on Ambrose. Rollins later capitalized after he was able to hit a Frog Splash on Lashley. Rush distracted Rollins and that allowed Lashley to blast Ambrose with a spear for the victory. The All Mighty became the new Intercontinental champion.

Alexa Bliss hosted the Moment if Bliss talk show to give us the breaking news of women's tag team championships. Six teams from WWE Raw and Smackdown will compete inside the Elimination Chamber to become the inaugural title-holder. Paul Heyman appeared on the talk-show to speak about the title match at Royal Rumble. The Heavy Machinery suddenly interrupted to dismiss the show.

Finn Balor vs. Baron Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre vs. John Cena was the fatal-4-way lineup in the main event of Raw. Cena was in control of the match as he delivered an AA off the top rope to Balor. But Balor still managed to stay alive in the match. Corbin tried to take control by giving chairshots to everybody. But Cena hit him with an AA. McIntyre soon hit the Claymore on Cena after which Balor landed the Coup De Grace for the victory. Cena endorsed Balor, who will now face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble for the Universal Championship to close the show.