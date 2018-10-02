WWE Monday Night Raw results and highlights: October 1, 2018

The packed edition of Raw saw a return of a Hall of Famer and the flagship show's final build up to Saturday night's event in Melbourne, Australia. All the storylines for the big event continued, while a new rivalry in the tag team division began with two teams on the uprise involved.

This week's Raw kicked off with the arrival of Dean Ambrose who was introduced to the ring by Charly Caruso for an interview to ask him if there was any substance to Strowman, Ziggler & McIntyre's claims about him being unhappy in The Shield.

Ambrose gave a shocking response by stating that all those talks could be true and he wants out of the Shield. But, he was just kidding as he later added that the Shield is a brotherhood and they will always go to war together. Just as Ambrose was about to leave the ring, acting RAW GM Corbin interrupted the Lunatic Fringe.

Ambrose and Corbin had a few verbal exchanges and the former called the latter the world's largest substitute teacher. Corbin then forced Ambrose to pick his opponent out of Rollins for the IC title, Reigns for the Universal Title or Braun Strowman. Ambrose picked the Monster Among Men and the match kicked off straight away.

Strowman took control for the larger part of the match and caught Ambrose in a submission move followed by an assault. Dean countered that with a headlock, but the powerful Strowman just threw him away.

Later, the pair go back and forth with signature moves. In the end Roman Reigns interfered to attack Braun and hit the Superman punch to disqualify the match.

After the match, Reigns attempted another Superman Punch but was blocked. They were soon joined by Seth Rollins who came flying off the top rope to nail Strowman. Ambrose and Rollins cleared the ring of Strowman, who stared down at The Shield down from the ramp as he was joined by Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre.

Baron Corbin came out and told he is the man in charge to book Rollins vs. McIntyre and Reigns vs. Ziggler.

Roman took on Ziggler in a non-title match. Roman Reigns landed the first strike but Ziggler got the early momentum on his side after Reigns ran straight into the ring post.

Ziggler attacked Roman Reigns outside the ring and then hit him with a big move. After back and forth action which included Superman punches and superkicks, Reigns delivered a spear to pick up the win.

Next up, Ronda Rousey faced Ruby Riott to continue their build up to the Six-Woman tage team match at Super Show-Down event. Rousey hit 3 Judo throws to get a cautious Riott off her feet. Riott later gained advantage as she made Rousey chase her and kicked Rousey to slam her shoulder against the turnbuckles.

In the end, Rousey slammed Riott in the ring and then locked in the armbar for a submission win. After the match, The Bella Twins joined Rousey in the ring to celebrate as The Riott Squad looked on from the ramp to end the segment.

Later, in continuity of their feud, Konnor took on Bobby Roode in a one-on-one match. Konor hit Roode with an Irish whip and a stomp to set up for an elbow drop but missed. Bobby Roode jumped from the top turnbuckle and started to get fired up. Bobby Roode later set up for for a Glorious DDT but a distraction from Viktor allowed Konnor to hit a gut wrench slam to earn a pinfall win.

Next up, we saw Alexa Bliss in her latest "A Moment of Bliss" segment in which she spoke about her match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, who was her hero when she was young.

Later, in tag team action The B Team met The Revival. Dawson and Axel started off the match. Dallas and Dawson were legal as the latter hit a spinebuster for a quick two count. Bo soon got a pinfall soon out of no where.

The B Team were celebrating on the ramp until the Authors of Pain attacked them from behind. AOP hit the supercollider on the B team in the ring before they stood tall in the ring with their manager, Drake Maverick.

There were a few more back stage segments featuring the Shield and the heel trio of Strowman, Ziggler and McIntyre. Next up was time for Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Rollins, are involved in back and forth action with McIntyre gaining momentum. Rollins fought back and hit a Falcon Arrow for a close two count. In the end, Seth Rollins attempt for the buckle bomb was stopped by interference from Dolph Ziggler to end the match in a DQ. After the match, a brawl broke between the six men to end the segment.

Next up, Elias and Kevin Owens were out for a little concert and cut a promo about their tag team match scheduled for the weekend. They also made fun of the Seattle crowd, who booed them the entire segment.

The duo were interrupted by Lio Rush, who came out to introduce Bobby Lashley for his scheduled matchup with Kevin Owens. Lashley started the match by showcasing his immense power. Lashley threw Owens and pushed him against the ropes, causing the ref to force a break. Owens took advantage of that and kicked Lashley in the gut before putting him in a headlock.

Lashley shoved Owens down and forced him to retreat from the ring once again. In the end, it was Elias and Rush's battle outside the ring which distracted Owens for Lashley to take advantage with a quick pin.

After the match, Owens hit Lashley with a pop-up powerbomb on Lashley to gain momentum heading into Super Show-Down.

Next up, Bayley and Alicia Fox continued their rivalry from MMC. This time the pair were involved in one-on-one action and were accompainied to the ring by Finn Balor and Jinder Mahal.

Alicia Fox and Bayley have an even contest but Bayley fought back in quick fashion. Mahal tried to pull Bayley's leg but Bayley slid through the ropes and kicked him. Balor then hit Mahal with the slingblade outside the ring. Bayley, later avoided a scissor kick from Fox and hit a Bayley-to-Belly for the pinfall win.

Later, in the final segment of Raw, Shawn Michaels returned and added hype to Triple H's match against the Undertaker. HBK said he will be there to support his brother, Triple H at Super Show-Down.

Kane's music hit and the lights went out and when the lights came back on The Big Red Monster was standing behind Michaels. Kane struck HBK and Undertaker also joined them.

The Brothers of Destruction started to unload on HBK and Triple H came out to save his buddy, but took a chokeslam from Taker, while Kane gave HBK a chokeslam. Triple H got up again only for The Undertaker to deliver a tombstone piledriver to end the show.