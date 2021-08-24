WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: August 23, 2021

Also, the WWE Champion was in action against the United States Champion and in a tag team match, while the friendship between Miz and Morrison came to an end on the show that took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Check out the recap, and results from the August 23rd edition of Monday Night RAW:

– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP kicked off RAW. MVP went on to cut a promo on Lashley dominating Bill Goldberg at SummerSlam. He joked about Goldberg not having a leg to stand on after the match. MVP claimed that Goldberg is a coward who is raising another coward in Gage Goldberg.

New United States Champion Damian Priest interrupted the segment. Priest was there to challenge Lashley unless he’s a coward. Lashley attacked Priest with a punch to the face but Priest fought back to send the WWE Champion out of the ring.

– In the opening contest of Raw, United States Champion Damian Priest defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley via DQ. Priest dodged a spear and unloaded with right hands on Lashley when Sheamus attacked Priest for the disqualification. Drew McIntyre made the save in a huge pop from the crowd to set up a tag team match.

– Drew McIntyre and the United States Champion Damian Priest then defeated WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Sheamus in that match. Lashley walked out of the match leaving Sheamus high-and-dry in the ring. As he re-focused into the match, McIntyre easily connected with the Claymore Kick for the victory.

– Karrion Kross defeated Ricochet in the next match with Scarlett still being absent from his corner. Kross debuted a new look based similar to a gladiator. He finished off Ricochet with the Straightjacket submission move for an easy win.

– Doudrop said in a backstage segment that she made a mistake joining forces with Eva Marie. Doudrop claimed the next time she sees Eva, she will 'Doudrop' her. Eva then attacked Doudrop and called her a bi**h before walking out of the scene.

– In another backstage segment, Sheamus seemed upset with how Bobby Lashley him in their Tag Team Match.

– John Morrison held a Moist TV segment with special guest Logan Paul. Morrison said Logan and his brother Jake Paul are making waves and wanted to know what could be next for them. The Miz interrupted and took a jab on Logan saying at what round does he think his brother Jake is getting knocked out by former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

The Miz and Morrison get into an argument as Miz claimed Moist TV was just a bad spinoff of Miz TV. Miz then readied for his scheduled match on the show.

– Xavier Woods defeated The Miz in a singles contest. Miz went for the Skull Crushing Finale but Morrison got on the apron and distracted him with the Drip Stick. Woods rolled Miz up for the pin to win. After the match, Miz turned on Morrison and attacked him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

– R-Truth and Akira Tozawa tried to pin 24/7 Champion Reggie, but he got away again in an ice cream truck.

– Mansoor (with Ali) defeated Jinder Mahal (with Veer and Shanky) via DQ. Jinder connected with a Superkick to Monsoor at ringside and then continued to hit him with stomps despite the referee's denial which led to the disqualification.

– Drew McIntyre told Damien Priest to join him for a couple of pints at the bar which appeared to be the formation of some sort of tag team.

– WWE RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair appeared for a promo on Raw reminding everyone that she’s a 12-time Women’s Champion and also is the most decorated woman in WWE history.

Charlotte claimed she doesn’t need friends, family, or the WWE Universe as long as she holds that title around her waist. Alexa Bliss interrupted the promo session and claimed that she and Lilly just wanted to say 'hi’ to her.

– Elias appeared in another vignette in the tron claiming that he’s here to conquer the world and win championships. The former Elias is dead, and from the ashes, new opportunities will arrive.

– Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a tag team match. Ripley booted Jax to the floor while Nikki delivered a high crossbody on her off-the-top-ropes. In the ring, Ripley connected with the Riptide on Baszler for the win.

– John Morrison challenged The Miz to a match on next week’s RAW after what transpired earlier the night.

– RK-Bro threw a celebration for their RAW Tag Team Title win at SummerSlam. Riddle revealed his surprise for Randy Orton – a scooter. AJ Styles and Omos then came out. AJ pointed out that Riddle got Randy a gift while Randy didn’t bring him anything. AJ then issued a challenge to Riddle which was accepted.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle defeated AJ Styles in the main event match of Raw. Orton grabbed his new scooter and attacked Omos at ringside with it to create a distraction for AJ who ran into a jumping knee from Riddle.

He was then planted with the Bro-Derek to digest the pinfall loss to Riddle. After the match, AJ tried to take a cheap shot on Randy Orton but he got planted with an RKO. Team RK-Bro stood tall to send the show off-air.