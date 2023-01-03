WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: January 2, 2023

In another title match capacity, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair for the Raw Women's Championship. Plus, DAMAGE CTRL competed in a tag team match against Becky Lynch and Mia Yim.

Check out the recap and results from the January 2 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee:

- Raw kicked off with The Bloodline (sans Roman Reigns) attacking the show's production members. Upon arriving at the ring, they announced about a take over of the show.

Eventually, the rest of the Raw Locker Room fought them off and chased them away, backstage. WWE Official Adam Pearce then announced that each member of The Bloodline will be competing in a match on the show.

The locker room is out here to take out the Bloodline!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/5uML2Sv0UI — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 3, 2023

- Bianca Belair (c) defeated Alexa Bliss to retain the RAW Women's Championship in the opening contest.

The finish came via DQ after a man in an Uncle Howdy mask appeared at the barricade, sending Bliss into a trance. Under the influence, Bliss attacked the Referee and Bianca. She delivered two consecutive DDTs on the steel ring steps to Bianca.

- Solo Sikoa defeated Elias in a Music City Street Fight where musical instruments surrounded the ring. Sikoa caught Elias with the Samoan Spike as the latter went for a top rope move. He then delivered a Spinning Solo through a piano for the pin to win.

- The Bloodline (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn) defeated Kevin Owens and The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) in a six-man tag team match with help from Solo Sikoa.

With the referee not watching, Solo headed to the ring and delivered a Samoan Spike to Dawkins. Owens charged at him, but Jey hit him with a superkick. In the ring, Zayn delivered the Helluva Kick on Ford for the pin to win.

After the match, The Bloodline members continue to attack Owens, which led to Drew McIntyre and Sheamus coming out and making the save.

Drew and Sheamus out of nowhere!#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/GyNA4y2BPr — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) January 3, 2023

- Dexter Lumis defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in a short match after reversing a roll-up hold by Gable.

- Damage CTRL (WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY with Bayley) defeated Becky Lynch and "Michin" Mia Yim in a tag team Match.

Lynch and Bayley were focused on fighting each other outside the ring as Kai and SKY took advantage of the numbers' game as SKY pinned Yim with the Moonsault off the top rope.

- Dominik Mysterio appeared in a pre-taped promo about getting arrested on New Year's Eve because of his father Rey Mysterio. With the following statement, he hinted at a character change.

"I served hard time and I survived. Prison changes a man. You guys might think that it's over for me, but nah. I'm just getting started."

- MVP seemed to be trying to reunite The Hurt Business, as he and Adam Pearce were talking to Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin during a backstage segment.

- Austin Theory (c) defeated Seth Rollins to retain the United States Championship in the main event of Raw. The original match referee was down in the intensity of the match.

Theory took advantage of the situation as he hit Rollins with a Low Blow before hitting his A-Town Down finisher to pick up the pin to win. He celebrated with the title to end the show.