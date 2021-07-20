WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: July 19, 2021

Also on the show, NXT Champion Karrion Kross made his debut on a night where a couple of championships changed hands, while the former franchise player of the WWE was in the house to address the WWE Universe live in attendance at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Check out the results, recap and highlights from the July 19 episode of Monday Night RAW:

– John Cena kicked off RAW by greeting the fans back in the live audience. He quickly proceeded to call out WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns an a**hole who needs to be knocked down.

Then Cena made it clear that he’ll face Reigns for the Universal Title at SummerSlam 2021 and he will also appear this Friday night on SmackDown. And bBefore Cena could leave, Riddle came out and had a little “Bro” session with him.

"WHAT am I here for? The Universal Championship. WHEN? About five weeks from now at @SummerSlam."@JohnCena delivers a HUGE announcement on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/TQOXjFq5p8 — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

– In the opening contest, Erik and Ivar - The Viking Raiders and Riddle defeated John Morrison (with The Miz) and RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos in a six-man tag team action. While Omos was busy dealing with Miz at ringside, the Vikings pinned Morrison with Viking Experience finisher.

– Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias in a Symphony Of Destruction Falls Count Anywhere Match as the ringside area was surrounded by musical instruments. Ryker delivered a huge superplex from the second rope, through the table at ringside to get the pin-fall win over Elias.

– Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville announced that Mustafa Ali and Mansoor will team up next week but their opponents weren't let known. Deville added that Sheamus vs. Humberto Carrillo will also take place, later the night with the stipulation that if Humberto wins, he’ll get a United States Title match.

– New RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came out claiming that she can beat Rhea Ripley on any night. Ripley soon interrupted demanding a rematch against her. This led to Sonya Deville booking a title rematch between them for later the night.

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Natalya and Tamina defeated Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax in a non-title affair. Reginald unwillingly distracted Baszler, allowing Tamina to Superkick her for the pin to win. After the match, Baszler told Nia that she’s sick of Reginald. Nia hugged Reginald but then turned on him and laid him down with a headbutt.

– As Reginald was down in the ring several Superstars chased down 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa. Reggie took the opportunity and attacked Akira from the back to win the 24/7 Title.

– United States Champion Sheamus defeated Humberto Carrillo in a dominant outing. Carrillo apparently hurt his hand as he went for a shot to Sheamus’ face mask. The Celtic Warrior came right back with a Brogue Kick for the pin to win as Damian Priest watched the match from the backstage area.

– WWE Champion Bobby Lashley issued an Open Challenge for his title and it was accepted by the returning Keith Lee. In a squash match, Lashley speared his way to the victory after which WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg made his return. The veteran laughed in Lashley’s face and said “I’m Next!”, indicating a title match showdown between the two.

– Jinder Mahal (with Veer and Shanky) said he took away Drew McIntyre’s opportunity to win Money in the Bank briefcase. Shanky was then signing Happy Birthday to Mahal when Drew came out from behind and attacked them with a Steel Chair. After Veer was taken out with the chair, Mahal escaped the ring as Drew hammered away on Shanky with it on multiple occasions.

– WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross (sans Scarlett) debuted on Raw by competing against a returning Jeff Hardy (Jeff’s old theme song “No More Words” was used for the entrance). Kross mounted Hardy in the corner but Hardy powerbomb-ed him to the mat and held it for the pin to win. In a post-match promo, Kross said Hardy had just made the biggest mistake of his life.

– Alexa Bliss welcomed back Lilly on her playground. Eva Marie and Doudrop were also present at that segment as Eva proceeded to insult Lilly. The segment ended with Eva falling down as she went to walk off, apparently by Bliss or Lilly's supernatural powers.

– Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair (c) via DQ as Charlotte retains the RAW Women’s Championship in the main event match. Ripley hit her Riptide finisher but Flair put one of her feet on the bottom rope to stop the referee's pin-fall count. Flair then rolled out of the ring and brought her belt to hit Ripley on the face as the referee called for the match bell.

Ripley and Charlotte eventually entered a brawl, after the match. Ripley stood tall by laying down Flair as she made the exit. Soon Nikki Cross A.S.H. came out to cash in her MITB contract to defeat Charlotte Flair (c) to win the RAW Women’s Championship.

Cross leaped off the top rope with a crossbody and held it for the pin to win a singles title for the first time in her career. She celebrated with the title with the fans as Raw came to an end.