WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 7, 2021

Bengaluru, June 8: This week’s Monday Night RAW aired with a Hell in A Cell WWE Championship contract signing segment on the card. A battle royal took place to determine new number one contenders for the RAW tag team titles. Also, Shayna Baszler was set to appear on Alexa’s Playground on the show went down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.
Check out the recap and results from the June 7 episode of WWE Raw:
– Number-one Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal opened the show. The lineup for this match was John Morrison (The Miz couldn’t compete due to injury) vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself as Gran Metalik was injured) vs. T-BAR and MACE vs. RK-Bro (Riddle, Randy Orton)
The finishing sequence saw Kofi getting dumped to the floor by Orton to get eliminated. The Viking Raiders came from behind to eliminate Orton to get the pin and secure a future title shot. They will challenge AJ Styles and Omos, presumably at Hell In A Cell PPV.
– During the WWE Championship contract signing segment, Drew McIntyre proposed that their title match should take place inside Hell in a Cell. Bobby Lashley accepted the stipulation and added his own stipulation which goes as follows – if Drew loses, he can never challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley remains the champion, ever again. Drew accepted the stipulation and cut the contract signing table in two halves using his sword.
– Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo went down on Raw that appeared to be a number-one contender’s match for the United States Championship. It ended in a Double Count-Out after Ricochet ran the apron but Carrillo caught him with a big Spanish Fly on the floor.
Both of them failed to make it back to the ring as the referee called it a draw. Sheamus still has no opponent for the United States Title at Hell In A Cell.
– In a backstage segment, MVP told Kofi Kingston that he’s getting real comfortable being a loser. MVP added watching Kofi celebrate at WrestleMania 35 after winning the WWE Championship inspired him to return to WWE. But it appears it was Kofi himself who decided to end KofiMania.
– Jeff Hardy returned to action on Raw by defeating Cedric Alexander in a singles contest. The former champion got the pinfall after connecting with his pendant Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb combo.
– Mansoor defeated Drew Gulak with a roll-up in a relatively short match.
– Kofi Kingston defeated Riddle in the next match. Riddle tried to use Randy Orton’s RKO for the finish but Kofi countered with a Trouble in Paradise for the victory.
– Nia Jax offered her help to Shayna Baszler as the latter was going to meet Alexa Bliss in a scheduled segment. Shayna said she didn't need any help dealing with that 'little girl and her stupid doll.'
– Raw main event segment witnessed Shayna Baszler stepping into Alexa’s Playground. Shayna blamed Alexa Bliss for her and Nia Jax not regaining the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.
But Bliss told that Lilly wanted an apology from Shayna for calling her a stupid doll. Shayna rather said that she’s sorry because Lilly is just a stupid doll.
Bliss then attacked Shayna, but Shayna fought her off and stomped on Lilly. Shayna called Lilly a stupid doll a few more times. Suddenly pyro went off around the ThunderDome and the lights started flickering.
Shayna then found herself locked in a room with Lilly watching her through a mirror. Shayna shattered the mirror and screamed at it but Lilly could be seen in the broken glass. Raw went off the air with Shayna screaming at Lilly.
