WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 7, 2021

lekhaka-Arindam pal

Bengaluru, June 8: This week’s Monday Night RAW aired with a Hell in A Cell WWE Championship contract signing segment on the card. A battle royal took place to determine new number one contenders for the RAW tag team titles. Also, Shayna Baszler was set to appear on Alexa’s Playground on the show went down from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.



Check out the recap and results from the June 7 episode of WWE Raw:



– Number-one Contender’s Tag Team Battle Royal opened the show. The lineup for this match was John Morrison (The Miz couldn’t compete due to injury) vs. The Viking Raiders (Ivar, Erik) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) vs. Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado by himself as Gran Metalik was injured) vs. T-BAR and MACE vs. RK-Bro (Riddle, Randy Orton)



The finishing sequence saw Kofi getting dumped to the floor by Orton to get eliminated. The Viking Raiders came from behind to eliminate Orton to get the pin and secure a future title shot. They will challenge AJ Styles and Omos, presumably at Hell In A Cell PPV.





– Jaxson Ryker defeated Elias via Count-Out in the second match of the night. Before the match, Ryker attacked Elias from behind during the latter's musical performance. In the match, Elias received a one-armed Chokeslam and ran away from the ring to hand over the count-out win to Ryker.

– During the WWE Championship contract signing segment, Drew McIntyre proposed that their title match should take place inside Hell in a Cell. Bobby Lashley accepted the stipulation and added his own stipulation which goes as follows – if Drew loses, he can never challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley remains the champion, ever again. Drew accepted the stipulation and cut the contract signing table in two halves using his sword.



– Ricochet vs. Humberto Carrillo went down on Raw that appeared to be a number-one contender’s match for the United States Championship. It ended in a Double Count-Out after Ricochet ran the apron but Carrillo caught him with a big Spanish Fly on the floor.



Both of them failed to make it back to the ring as the referee called it a draw. Sheamus still has no opponent for the United States Title at Hell In A Cell.