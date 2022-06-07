WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: June 6, 2022

A fatal-4-way match over the number-one contender’s match served as the main event of the show where the fourth member of The Judgment Day faction was also recruited. Plus, a WWE Legend’s return was also announced for later this month.

Check out the recap and results from the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw that went down from the RESCH Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin:

– Cody Rhodes kicked off Raw and he got a hero’s reception from the audience after defeating Seth Rollins with torn pec inside the Hell in a Cell structure.

In his promo, Cody then said he’s officially done with Seth “Freakin” Rollins. He then looked at the Money In The Bank briefcases, hanging above the ring and indicated to perform in the ladder match, next month.

Seth Rollins came out and noted how Cody has earned his respect after what he put himself through last night. The two apparently buried the hatchet by hugging it out in the ring.

Cody was about to leave as he obliged the crow on the stage when Rollins attacked him on the back of his head with a sledgehammer shot. Rollins then exposed Cody’s injured area and hit it with the hammer. Cody refused to get any medical help after the attack and made the exit on his own two feet.

– Dana Brooke pinned Akira Tozawa (c) with a roll-up to win the 24/7 Championship in the first match of the evening. Originally, Brooke was scheduled to have a singles match with Becky Lynch who then demanded a 24/7 Title Match against Brooke, right there.

– Dana Brooke (c) defeated Becky Lynch with some help from Asuka to retain the 24/7 Championship. After missing a jumping side kick, Brooke reversed another suplex attempt into a roll-up. Asuka held Lynch’s foot from outside the ring as Brooke got the pin-fall win.

– WWE announced that John Cena will return to RAW on June 27 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut.

– The Miz and his wife, former WWE Divas Champion Maryse held a Premiere Party for the third season of Miz & Mrs. Riddle interrupted as he wanted to give a shoutout to Randy Orton for his recovery.

Miz noted how Randy’s career should be over after The Bloodline’s attack on him. Riddle told Miz to shut up and challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Riddle then also challenged The Miz to a match but Miz denied it. Tomasso Ciampa attacked Riddle from behind after which Miz agreed to compete in the match.

– Riddle defeated The Miz. Riddle tore Miz’s pants during the match and the crowd chanted 'tiny ba**s’ towards him. Maryse tried to distract the referee but Riddle eventually connected with the RKO for the win.

– The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) defeated Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos via Count-Out. Ford pursued Jey on the floor but he was sent into the barricade.

Jey missed a superkick and got sent into the timekeeper’s area. Ford somehow rolled back into the ring but Jey got counted out. Via this win, The Street Profits have earned a Title match with this win)

– United States Champion Theory had a confrontation with Bobby Lashley as they showcased their physique.

Lashley then challenged Theory to a US Title match which was declined. Theory then began clicking selfies with Lashley but Lashley kicked him out of the ring.

– Veer Mahaan defeated Dominik Mysterio via DQ after Rey Mysterio attacked Veer. Veer hit his Million Dollar Arm on Dom and started punishing him when Rey pounced on him to cause the disqualification.

– The Judgment Day (Edge, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley) came out and reveal the newest member of their group, Finn Balor. Priest said they wanted to remove the last remaining limitation that is holding them back – Edge!

The trio of Ripley, Priest, and Balor then turned on Edge and brutally assaulted him. Balor seems to be the new leader of Judgment Day who put away Edge with a Coup de Grace.

Edge was then put through the commentary table. Plus, Priest also hit a Con-Chair-To on the WWE Hall of Famer after which he had to be stretchered out of the arena.

– Omos defeated Cedric Alexander in with his tree slam within a few seconds after which Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode came out for an interview. MVP said WWE was wasting TV time on these clowns. An irate Ziggler then took out MVP with a Superkick.

– Ezekiel defeated Otis (with Chad Gable) in a singles contest with a roll-up. After the match, Ezekiel challenged Kevin Owens to a rematch for next week.

Owens came out and said he will agree to the rematch if Ezekiel admits he’s actually Elias. Ezekiel admitted that he’s Elias and Owens granted him a rematch. But then Ezekiel said that he was lying and that he is not Elias. Owens then tried to attack, but Ezekiel laid him out with a jumping knee strike.

– Rhea Ripley defeated Doudrop, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss in a Fatal-4 -Way match to become the new number-one Contender for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Morgan dodged a Twisted Bliss but she was planted by a Michinoku Driver from Doudrop. Ripley broke the pin attempt and hit Doudrop with the Riptide for the pin-fall win.

WWE announced that Ripley will face Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Title at Money In The Bank 2022. Priest and Balor joined Ripley for a celebration in the ring as Raw went off the air.