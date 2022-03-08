WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: March 7, 2022

Also on the show, Hall of Famer Edge presented a different side of himself on his attack on AJ Styles, while new team has earned their opportunity to the women’s tag team title match.

Plus, new Raw tag team champions were crowned via a Triple Threat match on the show that took place at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Check out the recap and results from the March 7 episode of Monday Night Raw:

– In the opening contest, Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) defeated Team Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) (c) and Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens to win WWE RAW Tag Team Championships.

Owens superkick-ed Orton and Stunner-ed Gable after which Rollins Stomp-ed Gable. Riddle ran in, tossed Rollins to the floor before getting Gable with a sudden pin to win to become new Raw Tag Team Champions with Orton.

Orton was so happy with the win that he went on to cut a promo after the match by saying the following:

“I’ve been doing this more than 20 years now and I have never had this much fun as I’m having right now in this ring with my partner riddle. I mean that from the bottom of my heart. This man is my FRIEND.”

Who would have thought that two years later, @RandyOrton is the one happy and finally at peace in @WWE while @EdgeRatedR has become ruthless and unhinged? #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3GUAIa8G9l — WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2022

– Dana Brooke (c) defeated Tamina to retain the 24/7 Championship. Dana countered a Boston Crab from Tamina with a roll-up to get the win.

Before the match in backstage segments, Dana kissed Reggie and Tamina kissed Akira Tozawa to continue with their romantic angles.

– The Miz and Logan Paul hosted a Homecoming segment in Cleveland, Ohio where Miz also introduced WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry Lawler.

The Cleveland crowd was cheering for all these Homecomings, but they began booing after Miz said that Super Bowl or WrestleMania will never be hosted in this city. Miz and Paul left Jerry in the ring to end the segment.

– The Street Profits wanted Team RK-Bro for WWE RAW Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38 since Montez Ford of the Profits pinned Randy Orton, last week.

– NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a tag team match as Breakker made his WWE Raw in-ring debut.

Breakker blocked a superkick and pinned Ziggler to win the match for his team with his pendant powerslam. Ziggler wasn’t impressed with the promo who promised in an aftermath promo as he vowed to win the NXT Title from Breakker at NXT Roadblock.

– Omos defeated Apollo Crews in a singles contest with the big Choke Bomb maneuver. Omos had a face-off with Commander Azeez after the match once the match was over.

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge came out to dim lights (in a new entrance) for a promo session where he claimed his beatdown towards AJ Styles was in the best interest of AJ.

He wants to face AJ at WrestleMania 38 and he wants the flesh-tearing bulldog version. Edge claimed to be in control of a side of himself he didn’t know about and the feeling is phenomenal.

– Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Queen Zelina Vega and Carmella in a non-title match. Carmella was busy with Graves outside the ring as Liv dropped Vega into her knees.

Ripley tagged in and hit the Riptide for the pin to win. After the win, Ripley and Morgan have been added to the Women’s Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 38, making it a Triple Threat alongside Sasha Banks and Naomi.

– United States Champion Finn Balor defeated Austin Theory via DQ as Damian Priest attacked Balor midway through the match. Theory took a selfie with a lying Balor to end the segment.

– Kevin Owens appeared in the main event segment of Raw by stating that he will host his KO Show at WrestleMania 38.

Owens said the guest on that night will obviously have to be some lowlife from Texas as he name-dropped JBL, Booker T, and Shawn Michaels. Owens then gave a prop to Canada and Bret Hart, who’s a resident of the country.

Owens proceeded to choose Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is apparently past his prime, a shell of himself and his knees are shot. He joked Austin drinking beer all day and might while coming at WrestleMania so that he could hit the legend with a Stunner that the world will talk about.

Owens ended his promo by saying, “I am calling you out, Stone Cold Steve Austin!” Commentators hyped up KO Show with Austin for Wrestlemania Sunday to send Raw off the air.