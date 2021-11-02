WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: November 1, 2021

Also on the show, potential new contenders for the Women’s Tag Team Champions were revealed on a night where United States Champion won a hellacious battle as Raw Women’s Champion retained her title against her current rival in a rematch.

Check out the recap and results from the November 1 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island:

– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair to retain her title. Belair went for the KOD but Becky hold on to the ropes and tore off the turnbuckle to escape the hold. Belair was then sent to the exposed turnbuckle as Becky used a handful to get a win via roll-up.

– Austin Theory defeated Rey Mysterio (with Dominik) via DQ. Theory drop-kicked Dominik to the floor and received a slap from Dominik. The referee saw Dominik doing so and called for the bell to disqualify the match.

– WWE Champion Big E and Seth Rollins met face-to-face in the ring where Seth told E that’s he’s been a good Champion, but he’s not on his level.

Seth has arrived on RAW to become the face of the brand and hence E should hand him the WWE Title and go back to his loser friends. E wanted Seth to face him for the WWE Championship, right there but the proposal was denied.

Kevin Owens interrupted and he wanted to be the face of RAW. Owens then challenged Big E to a match which was accepted, right away for later the night.

– Queen Zelina and Carmella defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. in a non-title potential Championship Contender's match.

Ripley was neutralized as she was sent into the barriers by Carmella. Mella and Vega double-teamed Nikki as Vega hit a Code Red for the pin to win.

– Finn Balor defeated Chad Gable (with Otis) in the next match of Raw. Balor went for the Coup De Grace finisher but missed. Gable wanted to deliver a huge superplex but Balor held him down on the mat and turned it into a cradle for the pin to win.

– Indian Superstar Veer’s (Rinku Singh from NXT) name got changed to Veer Mahaan as WWE played a vignette around him.

– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits after Omos caused a distraction. Omos marched to the ring as Ziggler met Ford with a modified Superkick to get the win.

After the match, Omos attacked Street Profits. One-half of the tag champs (Team RK-Bro was also present in commentary), Riddle tried to make the save, but he got taken out by the gigantic superstar, as well.

– United States Champion Damian Priest defeated T-Bar in a No DQ Match. Priest chokeslammed the former RETRIBUTION member from the ring through the table set up at ringside. Priest then executed The Reckoning on T-Bar to secure the win.

– Apollo Crews introduced himself and Commander Azeez to Damian Priest. Apollo claimed that Preist will soon have the privilege of losing the United States Title to him.

– 24/7 Champion Reggie got away from the likes of R-Truth, Drake Maverick, and Akira Tozawa in a backstage segment to retain her title.

– Becky Lynch celebrated her Title defense over Bianca Belair in a backstage promo. She was proud to retain her title via roll-up. Big Time Becks also wanted a different opponent than Bianca, for now. Liv Morgan interrupted to have a face-off with her as Becky decided to leave.

– WWE Champion Big E defeated Kevin Owens in the main event match of Raw. Seth Rollins arrived at ringside during the match and punched Big E to the face. Owens tried to capitalize with a roll-up on E but E reversed the move and got the win, instead.

Big E was upset after the match with Owens because Owens saw Rollins punching him but he still went for the pin attempt.

Owens challenged Rollins to a match next week while he also apologized to E, after the match. But Big E laid out Owens with a Big Ending. The Champion E made his exit, raising the WWE Title in the air to end the show.