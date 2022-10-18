WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 17, 2022

The O.C. also got themselves booked into a match against judgment Day at the same event, while Women's Tag Team Champions were in action and so was Seth Rollins, who defended his United States Title in the main event of the night.

Check out the recap and results from the October 17 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Paycom Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma:

- WWE Raw was kicked off with an irate Bobby Lashley already standing in the ring to call out Brock Lesnar for costing him the United States Championship, last week.

Brock come out and an immediate brawl broke out between the two. Brock had the early upper-hand at first, but Lashley countered by spearing Brock through the barricade at ringside.

Lashley then hit a spear on Brock on top of the announce table. Wrestlers and Referees had to come out to separate these two but Lashley managed to put Lesnar through the announce table with a Spine Buster before leaving.

- The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson with AJ Styles aka The O.C.) defeated Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis) in a tag team match. Anderson hit Gable with a Spine Buster before tagging in Gallows to connect with the Magic Killer for the pin to win.

Judgment Day came out after the match to confront The O.C. The leader of Judgment Day, Finn Balor challenged them to a match at Crown Jewel which was accepted.

AJ Styles then addressed Dominik Mysterio for turning on his father Rey Mysterio. Dominik accepted a challenge laid out by Styles for a singles contest, later that night.

- Seth Rollins celebrated becoming the new United States Champion but Mustafa Ali interrupted and said Seth should thank Brock Lesnar for the assistance. Ali said he wanted a shot against Seth for the US Title since the former champion Lashley promised him a Title match.

Seth declined any kind of opportunity as Ali took Seth's glasses off and tossed them. Seth suddenly attacked him to create a brawl. He stood tall by sending Ali face-first into the ring post.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (with Bayley) defeated Candice LeRae and RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair in a tag team match.

Bayley grabbed a kendo stick from under the ring, but Belair took her out and sent her over to the announce desk. After coming back to the ring, Kai got the tag and performed her new finisher for the pin to win.

- The Miz claimed in a backstage segment that he fell on a wet floor and injured his knee and hence he can't compete in his scheduled match against Dexter Lumis.

Byron Saxton said that custodial staff in the arena were sure that The Miz was faking his injury. The Miz rather said that they are all lying and he might go on to sue them.

- Cora Jade appeared on Raw and chose Rhea Ripley to face Roxanne Perez on NXT, tonight.

- WWE Hall Of Famer JBL came out with a big announcement - Triple H traded Rey Mysterio to Smackdown in exchange for Happy Corbin (Baron Corbin) to Raw. Going forward, Corbin will also be JBL's next client.

- Baron Corbin then defeated Dolph Ziggler in the next match. Corbin got up from a Zig-Zag, blocked a Superkick, and connected with the End of Days for the victory.

- Cameron Grimes was also present on Raw to ask The O.C. to be his Tag Team Partners to face Schism on NXT to which the latter team agreed.

- Dominik Mysterio (with Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, and Damian Priest) defeated AJ Styles (with Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson).

Gallows and Anderson confronted Judgment Day via which the referee was distracted. Ripley grabbed Styles' boot using this opportunity, allowing Mysterio to get a roll-up win.

- The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis was about to go down but Miz attacked Lumis with a Steel Chair before the match even started so that it would get canceled. Afterward, Johnny Gargano told The Miz that he knows some of his secrets and threatened to expose them.

- Elias was back to deliver a musical performance but Matt Riddle interrupted. He brought bongos and wanted to join him. Seth Rollins then cut the two off by coming out for his scheduled match.

- Seth Rollins (c) defeated Matt Riddle to retain the United States Championship in the main event of Raw.

Elias was present at the ringside and distracted Riddle as he was going for an RKO. Rollins pushed Riddle into Elias before hitting the Curb Stomp on Riddle for the pin to win.

After the match, Seth attacked both Elias and Riddle with Curb Stomps. Mustafa Ali came out to make the save. Ali speared Rollins before sending him over the top rope. Seth ran away through the crowd to end the show.