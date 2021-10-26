WWE Monday Night Raw results, recap and highlights: October 25, 2021

The main event of the night featured a fatal-4-way match to determine the next challenger for the WWE Championship, while an ongoing rivalry continued for the Raw Women’s Championship and the tag team titles were also on the line in a fresh matchup.

Check out the recap and results from the October 25 episode of Monday Night Raw that took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas:

– WWE Champion Big E kicked off Raw and plugged in how his New Day brother Xavier Woods accomplished his childhood dream of becoming a King of the Ring.

The champ also reminded everyone of his successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel as he now prepares for his next challenger.

Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens interrupted and they all wanted to be E’s next challenger for the WWE Championship.

A brawl broke out after which WWE Official Sonya Deville came out and announced that there will be a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match later in the night with winner becoming the number-one contender for the WWE Championship.

– The Dirty Dawgs - Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode defeated The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins and Alpha Academy - Otis and Chad Gable in a Triple Threat Match to become the new Number-one Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Omos came out midway through the match and attacked Ford and Dawkins which helped Roode and Ziggler to connect with the Fame-asser – Spinebuster combo to get the pin-fall win over Dawkins.

– Zelina Vega said in a promo that she’s the rightful Queen of WWE and will be referred to as Queen Zelina from now on. She started talking in a British accent and told everyone to bow down to her.

Doudrop then came out to compete in a rematch from Crown Jewel against Queen Zelina and lost once again. The referee was distracted as he was adjusting the turnbuckles when Vega grabbed her scepter and dropped Doudrop with it for the pin to win.

– Becky Lynch said she got back the RAW Women’s Championship title that she won at WrestleMania 35 and never lost. Bianca Belair interrupted and said Becky didn’t pin her at Crown Jewel, and hence she is still obliged to a title shot.

Becky mentioned the recent failures of Belair before calling her a b**ch. They got into a brawl as Belair unloaded Becky with some kendo stick shots. Becky somehow escaped and said if Bianca wants another chance she will get it. The match was later announced for next week’s Raw.

– United States Champion Damian Priest (he debuted a new theme song and entrance) defeated T-Bar via DQ. Priest clotheslines T-Bar into the floor but T-Bar threw a Steel Chair at him to cause the disqualification.

– Carmella debuted a new theme song as she defeated Liv Morgan in a rematch. As the two traded pin attempts Mella executed her X-factor finisher on Liv for the pin to win.

– Keith “Bearcat” Lee debuted a new theme song and look as he defeated Cedric Alexander (with Shelton Benjamin). After a huge short-arm clothesline, Lee hit a Big Bang Catastrophe finisher to get the pin-fall win.

– Austin Theory defeated Dominik Mysterio in the next match. Theory caught Dominik mid-air and then dropped him into the ropes. He then nailed the ATL finishing maneuver on Dominik for an easy win.

– Team RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) defeated Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode to retain their RAW Tag Team Championships. Orton neutralized Roode with an RKO at the ringside area while Riddle pinned Ziggler inside the ring with a roll-up amid huge pop from the fans.

– In the main event of Raw, Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio in a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to become the new Number-one Contender for the WWE Championship.

Mysterio was out of the match after Owens put him through a table at ringside. Owens tried to climb the ladder but Rollins sent him through a ladder bridge.

Balor wanted to climb the ladder but Rollins pulled him down and delivered a Stomp on it. Rollins then unhooked the contract to win the match.

Rollins continued celebrating until the music hit and WWE Champion Big E came out to confront him. His new challenger walked past him into the gorilla position to cut a promo to backstage interviewer Sarah Schreiber. Rollins claimed that 'Monday Night Rollins’ is back to end the season premiere of Raw.